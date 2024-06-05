Meet woman with Rs 2840 crore net worth, who quit her Rs 200 crore salary job for...

The Indian-origin woman was also featured in a list of America's 100 richest self-made women in 2024.

Many Indian-born people have successfully led several global companies. After leading them for several years, they moved on to the next phase of their lives. One such person is Indra Nooyi, former Pepsico CEO. She led the company for 12 years from 2006 to 2018. The 68-year-old was getting around USD 31 million (nearly Rs 200 crore in 2017). This was her last full year at the company’s helm. She resigned from the job 'to do something different with her life'.

According to Forbes, she has a net worth of Rs 2840 crore (USD 340 million) as of May 28, 2024. The Indian-origin woman featured in a list of America's 100 richest self-made women in 2024. Her fortune stems from stock she was granted while working at PepsiCo.

After leaving PepsiCo, Nooyi joined the board of Amazon in 2019 and the global advisory board of Deutsche Bank in 2022. She grew up in India and began her career in the country with Johnson & Johnson and Mettur Beardsell. She moved to the US in 1978 and got an MBA from Yale before becoming one of corporate America's few female CEOs in 2006.

She lives in the US where, she purchased her Greenwich, Connecticut home in 1992 from Richard Sackler, former chairman and president of Purdue Pharma. Nooyi has also written a book called My Life in Full.

