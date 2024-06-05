Cillian Murphy to return as Tommy Shelby in film based on Netflix series Peaky Blinders

Cillian Murphy will star in and produce a film based on the hit Netflix series Peaky Blinders

Hollywood star Cillian Murphy is set to return as the fearsome gangster in the Peaky Blinders. However, this time around, the narrative will be condensed into a film. The film is set to be directed by Tom Harper, who directed episodes of the first season of Peaky Blinders in 2013, reports Variety.

Cillian said, “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me. It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of 'Peaky Blinders.' This is one for the fans.”

Tom Harper added, “When I first directed 'Peaky Blinders' over 10 years ago, we didn't know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive. 'Peaky' has always been a story about family – and so it's incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix.”

As per Variety, the continuation of the narrative, set in the lawless streets of Birmingham in the 1900s, has been written by the show's creator, Steven Knight, who will co-produce alongside Murphy, Caryn Mandabach and Guy Heeley. Executive producers include Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren and David Mason.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.