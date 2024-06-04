Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Party Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: The 18th General Lok Sabha Election in India concluded on June 1, 2024. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) is a right-wing Marathi regionalist and Hindu ultranationalist political party in India. Shiv Sena (UBT) party chief Uddhav Thackeray with strong local advocates focuses on farmers’ issues, economic development and environment conservation. Formed as a result of the 2022 Maharashtra political crisis, separate from the main Shiv Sena and led by Eknath Shinde.

The Party candidates are former minister Anil Parab and Shikshak Sena president J M Abhyankar for Mumbai graduates’ and Mumbai teachers’ constituency.

In 2019, Shiv Sena departed from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, along with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the State. The latter is part of the NDA alliance while the Thackarey-led party is with the INDIA bloc. The Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray, are up against each other in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.