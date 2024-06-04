Twitter
Patliputra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Ram Kripal Yadav vs Misa Bharti, who will win?

Misa Bharti and Ramkripal Singh are competing for the Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar. This is the third time they are facing each other, following their 2014 and 2019 contests.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 08:52 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Patliputra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Ram Kripal Yadav vs Misa Bharti, who will win?
Pataliputra is one of the 40 parliamentary constituencies of Bihar with 16.5 lakh population, in 2009, the district was formed by separating from Patna. Pataliputra, the historical capital of the Magadh empire, is well-known for its Vishwa Shanti Stupa.

Once again, Misa Bharti and Ramkripal Singh are competing for the Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar. This is the third time they are facing each other, following their 2014 and 2019 contests. Vote counting will begin soon, and the results will be announced. RJD is hoping to win this seat, while NDA candidate Ramkripal Singh is confident in securing his third consecutive victory. In the past three elections, the winning or losing margin has been 3-5 percent, making this an intense competition. Back in 2009, JDU's Ranjan Prasad Yadav was the last to win this seat.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
