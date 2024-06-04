Allu Arjun, Ram Charan congratulate uncle Pawan Kalyan for his 'phenomenal win' in Andhra Pradesh assembly elections

Twitter
Pawan Kalyan won the Pithapuram seat in the Andhra Pradesh state assembly elections by a margin of 70,279 votes with a total of 13,4394 votes.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 10:02 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Telugu superstars Ram Charan, Allu Arjun have congratulated their uncle Pawan Kalyan on his 'phenomenal win' in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. Pawan won the Pithapuram seat against Vanga Geetha Viswanath of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress. Pawan won by a margin of 70,279 votes with a total of 13,4394 votes.

Taking to his X (previously known as Twitter) account, Ram Charan wrote, "A proud day for our family! Congratulations to my @PawanKalyan Garu on his phenomenal win." Allu Arjun wrote on X, "Heartiest congratulations to @PawanKalyan garu on this tremendous victory . Your hardwork, dedication and commitment to serve the people for years has always been heart touching . Best wishes for your new journey to serve the people."

Pawan Kalyan belongs to the Allu-Konidela family. He founded Jana Sena Party on March 14, 2014. He has announced his party's alliance with BJP in January 2020, after three years of distancing from it. Both the parties fought together in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections this year.

READ | Meet actor, who left Bollywood after flops, became top star in foreign film industry, now his daughter is...

