T20 World Cup 2024: What happens if rain affects group stage matches, Super 8s? Everything you need to know

Following the conclusion of the group stage, eight teams will compete in the second phase of the tournament known as the Super Eights, with the top four advancing to the semifinals.

The T20 World Cup 2024 commenced on Sunday with co-host USA competing against Canada in Dallas in Group A.

In the event of inclement weather impacting the matches, contingency plans have been put in place to ensure reserve days are available.

Are there reserve day for matches?

In the event of rain or inclement weather causing delays during the group stage or Super Eights matches, each team will be required to complete five overs in order to determine a result.

During the semifinals and final, a minimum of ten overs must be bowled in each innings for a result to be declared, as was the protocol in the previous edition.

It is important to note that there will be no reserve days allocated for the group stage and Super Eight fixtures.

Contingency plans have been put in place to account for inclement weather affecting the first semifinal and final matches of the tournament. However, should the second semifinal also be impacted by bad weather, there is no provision for a reserve day due to the tight schedule with only one day separating the second semifinal and the final.

On the designated day of play, the second semifinal has an additional 250 minutes allocated for play if needed. The first semifinal, on the other hand, has an extra 60 minutes of play on the scheduled day and an additional 190 minutes on the following day, with play commencing at 2pm local time.

What if semifinal or final gets abandoned?

In the event of inclement weather affecting the semifinal match, the team that secured the top position during the Super Eight stage will advance to the final. Should the final match also be disrupted by weather conditions, both teams will be named co-champions.

Furthermore, if a Super Over is unable to be completed following a tied semifinal or final, the aforementioned regulations will be implemented.

