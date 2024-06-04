Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Which parties are part of NDA and INDIA alliances?

Meet Sooryavansham actress, Bengali superstar who quit films for politics, beat BJP heavyweight in Lok Sabha elections

T20 World Cup 2024: What happens if rain affects group stage matches, Super 8s? Everything you need to know

Allu Arjun, Ram Charan congratulate uncle Pawan Kalyan for his 'phenomenal win' in Andhra Pradesh assembly elections

IND vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Which parties are part of NDA and INDIA alliances?

Meet Sooryavansham actress, Bengali superstar who quit films for politics, beat BJP heavyweight in Lok Sabha elections

T20 World Cup 2024: What happens if rain affects group stage matches, Super 8s? Everything you need to know

Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil, Hema Malini: Celebrities' performance in Lok Sabha elections 2024

8 signs and symptoms of migraine

8 must-watch series on time travel to watch on OTT

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 204 Results: Congress Turns Table In Karnataka, Big Gains in LS Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: A Big Loss For BJP In Maharashtra Election Results? I NDA Vs INDIA

Prajwal Revanna Arrest: JDS MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To SIT Custody Till June 4 I Hassan Sex Scandal

Meet Sooryavansham actress, Bengali superstar who quit films for politics, beat BJP heavyweight in Lok Sabha elections

Allu Arjun, Ram Charan congratulate uncle Pawan Kalyan for his 'phenomenal win' in Andhra Pradesh assembly elections

Meet June Malia, Bollywood actress and TV star, Trinamool's giant killer, upset BJP bigwig in Lok Sabha election debut

HomeCricket

Cricket

T20 World Cup 2024: What happens if rain affects group stage matches, Super 8s? Everything you need to know

Following the conclusion of the group stage, eight teams will compete in the second phase of the tournament known as the Super Eights, with the top four advancing to the semifinals.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 10:37 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2024: What happens if rain affects group stage matches, Super 8s? Everything you need to know
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The T20 World Cup 2024 commenced on Sunday with co-host USA competing against Canada in Dallas in Group A.

Following the conclusion of the group stage, eight teams will compete in the second phase of the tournament known as the Super Eights, with the top four advancing to the semifinals.

In the event of inclement weather impacting the matches, contingency plans have been put in place to ensure reserve days are available.

Are there reserve day for matches?

In the event of rain or inclement weather causing delays during the group stage or Super Eights matches, each team will be required to complete five overs in order to determine a result.

During the semifinals and final, a minimum of ten overs must be bowled in each innings for a result to be declared, as was the protocol in the previous edition.

It is important to note that there will be no reserve days allocated for the group stage and Super Eight fixtures.

Contingency plans have been put in place to account for inclement weather affecting the first semifinal and final matches of the tournament. However, should the second semifinal also be impacted by bad weather, there is no provision for a reserve day due to the tight schedule with only one day separating the second semifinal and the final.

On the designated day of play, the second semifinal has an additional 250 minutes allocated for play if needed. The first semifinal, on the other hand, has an extra 60 minutes of play on the scheduled day and an additional 190 minutes on the following day, with play commencing at 2pm local time.

What if semifinal or final gets abandoned?

In the event of inclement weather affecting the semifinal match, the team that secured the top position during the Super Eight stage will advance to the final. Should the final match also be disrupted by weather conditions, both teams will be named co-champions.

Furthermore, if a Super Over is unable to be completed following a tied semifinal or final, the aforementioned regulations will be implemented.

Also read| IND vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Revolutionizing Forex: Litepips Introduces AI-Driven Trading for Gold on MT4

'Egg fry or fish fry': Viral video shows egg dish looking like goldfish; watch

Meet actress who was ousted from film for refusing director's marriage proposal, quit films at 32, left India, is now...

Sikkim Assembly Election Results 2024: Who is SKM chief Prem Singh Tamang, set to win 2nd term as CM?

Millie Bobby Brown confirms marriage with Jake Bongiovi, shares adorable photos

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement