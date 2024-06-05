Twitter
Suresh Gopi reveals if he plans to quit films after historic Lok Sabha election win in Thrissur: 'The ones that are...'

Malayalam superstar and now Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi has opened up on his future in films

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

Suresh Gopi reveals if he plans to quit films after historic Lok Sabha election win in Thrissur: 'The ones that are...'
Suresh Gopi
Actor Suresh Gopi, who turned out to be the dark horse in the Kerala Lok Sabha polls by winning the first-ever seat for BJP, has said that he will complete the projects he had committed to earlier.

Gopi registered a stunning win at the Trissur Lok Sabha constituency by defeating seasoned veterans -- V.S. Sunil Kumar of the CPI and sitting Congress MP, K. Muraleedharan. He won with a margin of 74,686 votes.

Since acting was his principal vocation, even when he was a nominated member of the Upper House until last year, he continued to don the grease paint. When the question was posed to him on Wednesday about his continuing to be in the film world, he said he wished to finish already committed projects.

“I have one project with the production company of Mammootty and they have already started the work. Then I have three projects with the production firm of businessman Gokulam Gopalan. One of them is a pan-Universe film with a budget as high as Rs 100 crore. So I wish just as I did films being a Rajya Sabha member, the ones that are committed I will be able to do,” said Gopi.

And in response to a question about a likely cabinet berth, Gopi said he will always abide by what the party says. He repeated what he has often said in response to the question of which portfolio he would prefer, “a portfolio which can look into 10 different departments”.

Gopi who resides in the state capital city is reaching Trissur on Wednesday afternoon as the party is gearing up to give him a huge welcome. “I will pray at a few places as soon as I reach my constituency,” added Gopi.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

