Bollywood

Meet Sooryavansham actress, Bengali superstar who quit films for politics, beat BJP heavyweight in Lok Sabha elections

Rachna Banerjee, who starred in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Sooryavansham and is a Bengali superstar, has won from Hooghly constituency on the TMC ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 10:37 PM IST

Meet Sooryavansham actress, Bengali superstar who quit films for politics, beat BJP heavyweight in Lok Sabha elections
Rachna Banerjee/YouTube screengrabs and Instagram
India awaits who will form the next central government after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. West Bengal contributes 42 Lok Sabha seats in the 543-member Parliament. Bengali superstar Rachna Banerjee, Trinamool Congress' candidate has defeated BJP's sitting MP Locket Chaterjee from Hooghly constitutency.

Born as Jhumjhum Banerjee on October 2, 1972, Rachna is a popular Indian actress who has primarily worked in Bengali and Odia films. She has also appeared in a few Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada movies. Her only Bollywood appearance is in the 1999 film Sooryavansham, which starred Amitabh Bachchan in a double role. Apart from Amitabh, she has shared screen space with superstars Prosenjit Chatterjee and Chiranjeevi.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rachna quit films to concentrate on politics. However, she continues to host the famous Bengali non-fiction television game show Didi No. 1. She has been its anchor since 2011. Trinamool Congress' head and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also appeared as a guest on the show in March, after Rachna was announced as TMC candidate from Hooghly.

Talking about Rachna's competitor, Locket Chatterjee too is an actress-turned-politician. She had entered politics with Trinamool Congress, but soon left the party and joined BJP in 2015. She served as the President of BJP Mahila Morcha in West Bengal from 2017 to 2020. In 2019, she became the Member of Parliament from Hooghly Lok Sabha seat, but her tenure is now over as she has been defeated by Rachna.

While Rachna Banerjee received over 7 lakh votes, a total of 702744, Locket Chatterjee received around 6 lakh 25 thousanf votes, a total of 625891 votes. The difference between their votes was over 75 thousand, a total of 76853.

 

