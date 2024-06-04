Viral video: Dead lizard found in chole bhature at Delhi's Jahangirpuri sparks outcry for street food ban

A viral video from Delhi's Jahangirpuri shows a customer discovering a dead lizard in Chole Bhature from a street food stall, leading to a heated confrontation with the vendor.

In a disturbing incident, a video from Delhi's Jahangirpuri has gone viral, showing a dead lizard found in a plate of Chole Bhature from a local street food stall. The footage, which has garnered widespread attention, starts with a furious customer confronting the vendor and warning other patrons to steer clear of the stall.

Kalesh over a Customer found De@d Lizard in chole bhature while Eating in Delhi

pic.twitter.com/3DulO3CuZa — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 2, 2024

The aggrieved woman in the video claimed she had taken the packed Bhature home, only to discover the dead lizard upon opening the packet. Outraged, she returned to the stall to demand an explanation. According to her, this vendor operates at different locations across the national capital throughout the week: Bazar Sector 15 on Monday, Jahangirpuri on Tuesday, Avantika on Wednesday, Sector 13 on Thursday, Sector 16 on Friday, and Sector 7 on Saturday, taking Sunday off.

During the heated exchange, the woman also accused a nearby water vendor of potentially selling contaminated water, saying, "Come here, Pani wale bhaiya, even your water must be carrying a dead lizard." Bystanders looked on in shock, with some recording the incident on their phones.

The viral video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the user 'Ghar Ke Kalesh,' accompanied by the caption, "Kalesh over a Customer found De@d Lizard in chole bhature while Eating in Delhi." Since its posting, the video has racked up over 190,000 views, igniting a fierce debate online.

Many users expressed their concerns about street food hygiene. One commented, “Nowadays, street food and hygiene are poles apart. Avoid eating out as much as possible.” Another user added, “This may be true or fake. When it comes to preparing or serving food, maintaining hygiene and standards is non-negotiable!”

Others shared their disappointment and skepticism about the safety of eating street food in Delhi. "No hygiene, no safety. They only play with common man's health and sentiments," one person remarked. Another user recounted, “I’ve been to Delhi but just NDLs and Nizamuddin. Never stayed for more than one day. Now, after all this nonsense about the condition of Delhi’s food being exposed, I will never prefer street food there.”