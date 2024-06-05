Kalki 2898 AD: Trailer of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan's film to release on this date

Makers of Kalki 2898 AD leave fans excited as they announce the trailer release date of Prabhas-starrer.

Makers of Kalki 2898 AD have shared exciting news with the fans. The highly anticipated trailer of the sci-fi magnum opus, Kalki 2898 AD, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone & Disha Patani has finally got its release date.

After the successful release of the prelude title B&B Bujji & Bhairava on Amazon Prime, fans worldwide have been eagerly awaiting a glimpse into this futuristic extravaganza of Kalki 2898 AD. Now, announcing the trailer launch on Wednesday morning, the film’s official handle shared the news, “A new world awaits #Kalki2898AD Trailer on June 10th.”

Interestingly the trailer release date was announced with a new poster where we can see Bhairava i.e played by Prabhas standing tall on the peak of a mountain with the words on the poster “ Everything is about to change”

Netizens shared their excitement about the trailer launch. One of the comments read, "Get ready for the Best Trailer Cut Ever in Indian Cinema." Another user wrote, "He looks like demigod in the poster." Another comment read, "the most awaited trailer in Indian cinema."

Talking to Deadline, Prabhas justified the Rs 600 crore budget of the film and said, "The whole film is made for international (audiences). That’s why it’s the highest budget and we’ve got the best actors in the country." He also shared his first reaction when he came to know that he would share screen space with the legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan as he stated, "I never thought I would work with people like Amitabh Sir and Kamal Sir (at all), let alone in one film. When I heard, I called the producer and said, ‘What are you giving me? This is an achievement beyond anything.'"

Kalki 2898 AD features an ensemble cast of some of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. The film has generated significant interest in Indian and international markets for its stellar storytelling and high production values. The film, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, is set for a worldwide release on 27th June 2024.

