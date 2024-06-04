Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sea of memes break the internet after INDIA Bloc shocker, check top memes here

India's 2024 election sees unexpected twist: Despite BJP-led NDA's "400 Paar" goal, early results show a tight race with INDIA bloc.

As vote counting for the 542 Lok Sabha seats began on Sunday, the BJP-led NDA and the INDIA bloc found themselves in a tight race. By noon, the NDA was leading in approximately 285 seats, while the INDIA bloc was ahead in over 237 seats, defying most exit poll predictions that had anticipated a clear victory for the saffron party-led National Democratic Alliance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spearheaded the BJP's ambitious "Abki Baar 400 Paar" campaign, aiming to secure more than 400 seats, now faces a different reality as the INDIA bloc has proved most post-poll analyses wrong. The unexpected turn of events has sparked a wave of hilarious memes that have taken the internet by storm.

To form a government at the centre, a party or coalition needs to secure a minimum of 272 seats out of the total 543. Election analysts suggest that if the NDA emerges victorious, Narendra Modi will become the first Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three consecutive terms. While most exit polls had predicted a clear victory for the ruling NDA, with some even projecting 400+ seats for the coalition, the actual results have kept the nation on the edge of their seats.

In the 2019 elections, the NDA had won 353 seats, with the BJP alone securing 303, while the Opposition managed only 93 seats, and the Congress party won 52. As the counting continues and the final results are eagerly awaited, social media platforms are buzzing with memes that reflect the nation's anxious anticipation and the unexpected twists in the electoral battle.