Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sea of memes break the internet after INDIA Bloc shocker, check top memes here

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Churu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Congress' Rahul Kaswan leads with 63664 votes

China’s Chang’e-6 probe leaves from Moon with first samples from lunar far side

BJP’s Maneka Gandhi trails by 17,000 votes from Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat

Faizabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: SP's Awadhesh Prasad leads with over 10425 votes

Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar gangs planned to use minors to kill Salman, shooters were stationed across Mumbai: Police

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Churu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Congress' Rahul Kaswan leads with 63664 votes

China’s Chang’e-6 probe leaves from Moon with first samples from lunar far side

BJP’s Maneka Gandhi trails by 17,000 votes from Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat

7 indoor plants that bring positivity and money

Nutrients that help to boost red blood cell count

Fruits and vegetables to promote collagen production for healthy hair, skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP-led NDA crosses halfway mark in early trends | PM Modi | INDIA

Lok Sabha Elections Result: Congress' Comeback Surprises Political Pandits, Party Leads On 90 Seats

Lok Sabha Election Result: Early Trends Show Surprise For BJP In Rajasthan | NDA VS INDIA Bloc

Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar gangs planned to use minors to kill Salman, shooters were stationed across Mumbai: Police

Alia Bhatt opens up on partnering with Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail: 'Our joint venture has given us...'

BJP falls short of majority in trends, NDA likely to cross halfway mark, INDIA alliance springs big surprise

HomeViral

Viral

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sea of memes break the internet after INDIA Bloc shocker, check top memes here

India's 2024 election sees unexpected twist: Despite BJP-led NDA's "400 Paar" goal, early results show a tight race with INDIA bloc.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 01:58 PM IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sea of memes break the internet after INDIA Bloc shocker, check top memes here
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

 As vote counting for the 542 Lok Sabha seats began on Sunday, the BJP-led NDA and the INDIA bloc found themselves in a tight race. By noon, the NDA was leading in approximately 285 seats, while the INDIA bloc was ahead in over 237 seats, defying most exit poll predictions that had anticipated a clear victory for the saffron party-led National Democratic Alliance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spearheaded the BJP's ambitious "Abki Baar 400 Paar" campaign, aiming to secure more than 400 seats, now faces a different reality as the INDIA bloc has proved most post-poll analyses wrong. The unexpected turn of events has sparked a wave of hilarious memes that have taken the internet by storm.

Me on my way to find exit pollsters #ElectionsResults pic.twitter.com/zpQDlioteC

To form a government at the centre, a party or coalition needs to secure a minimum of 272 seats out of the total 543. Election analysts suggest that if the NDA emerges victorious, Narendra Modi will become the first Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three consecutive terms. While most exit polls had predicted a clear victory for the ruling NDA, with some even projecting 400+ seats for the coalition, the actual results have kept the nation on the edge of their seats.

In the 2019 elections, the NDA had won 353 seats, with the BJP alone securing 303, while the Opposition managed only 93 seats, and the Congress party won 52. As the counting continues and the final results are eagerly awaited, social media platforms are buzzing with memes that reflect the nation's anxious anticipation and the unexpected twists in the electoral battle.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

AFG vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Afghanistan vs Uganda

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Meet engineer who left high-paying job, built Rs 300 crore company from home with meagre investment, her business is…

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at just Rs 8,249 in Flipkart sale after Rs 50,750 off, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement