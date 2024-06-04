Twitter
Adhyayan Suman advices Sharmin Segal 'not to live in a bubble', reacts to actress getting trolled: 'She should...'

Adhyayan Suman reacted to Sharmin Segal's feedback on criticism she received for Heeramandi, and advised 'not to lie to herself.'

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 11:49 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Adhyayan Suman advices Sharmin Segal 'not to live in a bubble', reacts to actress getting trolled: 'She should...'
Adhyayan Suman-Sharmin Segal
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi, and her niece, Sharmin Segal's dull performance continues to make headlines. Ever since Bhansali's epic series started streaming, Sharmin has been criticised and trolled for her performance of Alamzeb. Now, Adhyayan Suman has advised Sharmin Segal not to live in a bubble and accept the criticism.  

In Heeramandi, Adhyayan played the role of Nawab Qutubuddin, and he earned praise for his performance. In the latest interview, Adhyayan spoke about Sharmin facing backlash for her performance. He said, "I think it’s very important to not live in a bubble. It’s very important to accept any sort of reality, not just Heeramandi, per se. It’s very important to understand who you are, it’s very important to understand whether you have it in you to fight the next 15-20 years. It’s important for you to not lie to yourself.” He further added, “If she is being criticised for her performance, she should come out and speak to people. The audiences are very gentle, they’ll give you another chance if they feel you’ve worked hard.”

Sharmin reacted to the criticism 

In a recent interaction with News 18, the actress spoke about being trolled online after the show’s release. “I had given my all to Alamzeb’s character. We tend to fixate on the negatives but there are so many positives that have also come along, which we don’t talk about. It’s perhaps not interesting enough to talk about positives and we tend to look over them to some degree.” Talking about whether she followed the online furore around her performance, Sharmin said, “There was a point when I was not looking at many things (reviews) but then slowly, I realised that I was also missing out on a lot of love that I was getting. I’ve now started paying attention to that. Over the last few days, I decided to look through it all. The audience’s opinion is what will probably help you be the best version of yourself.” Heeramandi will return with Season Two, and it was officially announced by Netflix. 

Read: Manoj Bajpayee regrets saying no to this blockbuster, refused to work with Shah Rukh Khan because...

