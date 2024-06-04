Meet actress Saayoni Ghosh, once made headlines for 'hurting religious sentiments', now upset BJP in Lok Sabha elections

Here's all you need to know about TMC candidate Saayoni Ghosh, who beat BJP candidate in Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Trinamool Congress has taken a handsome lead in West Bengal's Jadavpur's Lok Sabha constituencies. Here's all you need to know about TMC's candidate from Jadavpur, Saayoni Ghosh, who has beaten BJP's Anirban Ganguly with a huge margin in Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Saayoni Ghosh is a Bengali actress, and singer turned politician, who started working at the age of 17. The actress made her acting debut with the movie Notobor Notout in 2010. The actress since then has starred in several television shows and films like Ekla Cholo, Bawal, Natoker Moto - Like a Play, Byomkesh O Chiriyakhana, Ka Kha Ga Gha, Reunion, and more. While she was mostly seen in supporting roles during the initial days of her career, the actress played lead roles in movies like Kanamachi, Antaraal, Ekla Cholo, Amar sahor, Bitnoon, Mayer Biye, and Rajkahini.

In her career spanning over 14 years, the actress has starred in 48 films, 8 web series, and 7 television shows. In 2021, Saayoni decided to join politics and became the All India Trinamool Congress’ candidate for the Asansol South constituency in the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election. The actress was, however, defeated by BJP's candidate Agnimitra Paul. She was later appointed as the "president of the youth wing of Trinamool Congress" in June 2021, after Abhishek Banerjee was relieved of the duty.

In 2010, the actress shared a picture disrespecting a religious symbol on Twitter for which she was criticised. However, the actress later apologised for the post and also claimed that she didn't share the tweet and that her account was hacked.

The actress recently contested Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Jadhavpur constituency, West Bengal, and has upset BJP by winning with a huge margin. The actress secured the seat by beating Srijan Bhattacharya from the Communist Party of India and Dr. Anirban Ganguly from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Saayoni bagged over 7 lakh votes (717899) and defeated Dr. Anirban, who secured just above 4 lakh 50 thousand votes (459698), by over 2 lakh 50 thousand votes (258201).

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.