This film made John Abraham a star, broke his string of flops, was rejected by Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, earned...

Aditya Chopra-produced Dhoom broke John Abraham's and even Abhishek Bachchan's string of flops, and it also led to one of the biggest movie franchises of Bollywood.

In 2003, a supermodel entered Bollywood and became one of the promising stars of tomorrow. Director Mahesh Bhatt's discovery, John Abraham entered the film industry as an unconventional hero and made a mark with his debut film Jism (2003).

The Pooja Bhatt-directed erotic drama was a superhit, but a major credit for the success goes to its leading lady Bipasha Basu. With Jism, John got a good start in films. But soon, the actor started struggling with stardom. After Jism, John did some forgettable flops, and he was kind of stereotyped in a particular genre. However, a year after his debut film, he made a brave move, and his gamble paid off well.

The breakthrough film of John Abraham is...

Dhoom, late director Sanjay Gadhvi's action thriller broke John's string of flops and gave him the much-needed push. Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films produced film also starred Abhishek Bachchan as the protagonist, ACP Jai Dixit, along with Uday Chopra in a supporting role. In this superhit film, John played the cool antagonist, Kabir. Despite being a villain, John walked away with major appreciation. Dhoom proved to be a fresh breath to John's surviving career. Before Dhoom, he was seen in Saaya, Paap, Aetbaar, and Lakeer. All of these were box office disasters.

Box office collection of Dhoom

Made in a reported budget of Rs 11 crores, Dhoom grossed Rs 77 crores worldwide, becoming one of the biggest hits of that year, and starting a big-budget movie franchise.

Before John, who were all considered for Dhoom?

As per media reports, the makers were interested in casting Salman Khan. Reportedly, Salman was the first choice as the main antagonist in Dhoom, but the actor refused the film for unknown reasons. After Salman rejected the film, the makers approached Sanjay Dutt for Kabir. Even though Sanjay showed interest in playing the villain, he later declined the film. Recently, Dino Morea revealed in an interview that he also approached Aditya Chopra for the film, but by that moment, John was finalised to play Kabir.

John's career after Dhoom

The success of the 2004 film paved the way for John Abraham. He was later seen in several successful films, including Garam Masala, Dostana, New York, Race 2, Shootout At Wadala, Madras Cafe, Houseful 2, Parmanu, Satyameva Jayate, Batala House and Pathaan. John will be seen in Vedaa, The Diplomat, and Tehran.

