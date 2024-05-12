Twitter
Allu Arjun booked by Andhra Pradesh police for this reason

Kolkata Knight Riders become first team to qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs after thumping win over Mumbai Indians

Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh was using 27 email accounts, police says he feared being...

DNA TV Show: What is Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 'mind game' to tackle BJP?

IPL 2024: This player to lead Delhi Capitals in Rishabh Pant's absence against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Kolkata Knight Riders become first team to qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs after thumping win over Mumbai Indians

RCB vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: In-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru eye win against Delhi Capitals

Allu Arjun booked by Andhra Pradesh police for this reason

Allu Arjun booked by Andhra Pradesh police for this reason

On Saturday, Andhra Pradesh police booked Allu Arjun for visiting the house of his friend and YSRCP MLA Silpa Ravi, which led to the gathering of thousands of people on the road.

Simran Singh

Updated : May 12, 2024, 12:44 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Allu Arjun greeting fans
The police at Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday booked Tollywood actor Allu Arjun for visiting the house of his friend and YSRCP MLA Silpa Ravi, which led to the gathering of thousands of people on the road. Silpa Ravi is seeking renomination from Nandyal, as the state goes to the polls on May 13 along with the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh. Since the ‘Pushpa’ fane actor visited the MLA’s house without prior permission from the constituency’s Returning Officer, a case was booked against him and the YSRCP candidate on Saturday evening.

Allu Arjun visited the MLA’s house to show his support on the last day of campaigning. On learning about his visit, a large number of his fans gathered outside the house to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. The actor appeared on the balcony with his wife Sneha Reddy, Silpa Ravi, and the MLA’s family members, and waved at the huge crowd, which was chanting ‘Pushpa, Pushpa’. Silpa Ravi, whose real name is Singareddy Ravichandra Kishore Reddy, is seeking re-election as a ruling party nominee in the May 13 elections.

The case has been registered under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code at the local Two Town police station. Since Section 144 of the Election Code and Section 31 of the AP Police Act were in force, the case was registered against the actor and the MLA.

Meanwhile, in a social media post, Allu Arjun thanked the people of Nandyal for the warm reception. He also thanked Silpa Ravi for the hospitality. “Wishing you the very best in the elections and beyond. You have my unwavering love and support,” he posted on X. Silpa Ravi too posted a video of Allu Arjun waving at the crowd on X, thanking the actor for travelling all the way to Nandyal to wish him for the elections. “Your unwavering support means everything to me, and I’m so grateful for our friendship,” the MLA posted. 

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Sukumar-directed Pushpa 2 will be released in cinemas on August 15.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
