Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's only nude, lovemaking scene is in this forgotten film; here's how actor ensured it will never be seen

Shah Rukh Khan performed his one and only nude, lovemaking scene in this movie, which was a commercial failure

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 10, 2024, 07:28 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan with Deepa Sahi in Maya Memsaab
Shah Rukh Khan has been the reigning ‘King of Romance’ in Bollywood for close to three decades now. Ever since he opened his arms wide in his signature pose in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, he has been dubbed the premier romantic hero of his generation, something that hasn’t changed even now that he is 58. But despite his romantic hero image, Shah Rukh has shied away from doing on-screen kisses and intimate scenes. In fact, the only time he ever filmed an intimate scene, fully in the nude, was much before his ascendance. And later he ensured that the film may never get to the eyes of the public.

The film for which Shah Rukh Khan went nude

In 1993, when Shah Rukh Khan was just in his second year as a film actor, he signed Ketan Mehta’s Maya Memsaab, an adaptation of Gustave Flaubert's famous 1857 novel Madame Bovary. The film starred Deepa Sahi as Maya, along with Shah Rukh and Raj Babbar as her lovers, and Farooq Shaikh as her husband. The film featured Shah Rukh and Deepa Sahi in an intimate scene for which Shah Rukh went fully nude in front of the camera for the first and only time in his entire life. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama last year, Deepa Sahi recalled the experience and said, Well, I did get giggly at first (a sign of being uncomfortable) but then you got to do what you got to do. I did brood a bit about being misunderstood at the time of release, but I think 99.99 % of people got the intention.”


A still from Maya Memsaab

Maya Memsaab’s legacy

 

Upon release, Maya Mensaab was a failure at the box office and caused controversy for its bold theme. The film earned just Rs 1.85 crore at the box office in its entire run. However, critics were kinder to it largely. The film even won the National Film Award – Special Mention (Feature Film) in 1993. However, after Shah Rukh became a star, he did a clever ploy to ensure that whether Maya Memsaab can ever be screened anywhere is up to him. Through his company Red Chillies Entertainment, he bought all the rights to the film.

