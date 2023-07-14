Deepa Sahi opens up on controversial lovemaking scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Maya Memsaab: ‘What I liked is that he…’

Shah Rukh Khan's Maya Memsaab co-star Deepa Sahi opens up on their controversial lovemaking scene in the movie.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s 1993 movie Maya Memsaab completed 30 glorious years. The actor’s controversial lovemaking scene with Deepa Sahi was the talk of the time when the movie was released. Recently, Deepa talked about the same and also shared the experience of working with SRK.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Deepa Sahi shared her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in Maya Memsaab and said, “He is the most energetic and dedicated actor with an instinctive cinematic sense. One can’t learn such things. They need to be part of the personality and he surely had an instinct for that. Besides the fact that he is a thorough gentleman and cares for everyone on the sets, it is his energy that is the most infectious! Also, what I liked is that he is a kid at heart. He was always playing some game or the other and he’s also a big computer freak, which is what I am. Even then, he was into playing games on the computer.”

She further recalled being a ‘giggly’ at first while performing the lovemaking scene with Shah Rukh Khan in the movie and said, “Well, I did get giggly at first (a sign of being uncomfortable) but then you got to do what you got to do. I did brood a bit about being misunderstood at the time of release, but I think 99.99 % of people got the intention. In fact, I remember at a terrace party, someone told Shakti Samanta ji, who was the Chief of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) then, that he was partial to allowing Ketan Mehta bold scenes but imposed cuts for even some dance moves for the others. And he graciously replied, “You make a piece of poetry Ketan has made, and I promise not to impose any cuts!” That was amazing.”

Helmed by Ketan Mehta, Maya Memsaab is a romantic drama released in 1993 which starred Deepa Sahi and Shah Rukh Khan. The movie also starred Farooq Shaikh and Raj Babbar among others.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the movie Jawan helmed by Atlee. The action thriller also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi along with Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani among others in key roles. Other than this, Deepika Padukone and Vijay Sethupathi will also have a cameo in the movie.

