Russian woman alleges Delhi airport official wrote his phone number on her ticket, video goes viral

Russian vlogger Dinara alleges that a passport control officer at Delhi airport wrote his phone number on her boarding pass, prompting her to share the incident on Instagram.

A Russian travel vlogger, known for her Instagram videos documenting her experiences in India, has accused a passport control officer at the Delhi airport of crossing professional boundaries. The woman, identified as Dinara, revealed in a recent video that the officer wrote down his phone number on her boarding pass and urged her to contact him on her next visit to India.

In the video shared last week, Dinara recounted the incident, expressing her bewilderment at the officer's actions. "During the passport control, the officer has written down his phone number on my ticket and told me, the next time you visit India, contact me. Arre yaar, what is this behaviour?" she said, displaying her boarding pass while withholding the officer's identity.

The post quickly gained traction, amassing over 29,000 comments and three million views. Most viewers sided with Dinara, condemning the officer's alleged conduct as inappropriate. Many urged her to disclose the officer's identity for accountability.

However, some users speculated that the officer might have intended to offer assistance or extend hospitality to a foreign visitor. "It’s a cultural thing of being overly nice with foreigners which is often miss interpreted as creepy behaviour," commented Instagram user Aryan, reflecting on potential cultural nuances.

This incident follows Dinara's previous Instagram Reel titled "Looking for an Indian husband," which garnered attention and sparked discussions among users about her intentions. Despite the controversy surrounding her content, Dinara remains active on social media, sharing updates from her current location in Moscow, Russia.