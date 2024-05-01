Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actor, beaten up in school, failed police entrance exam, lived in garage, worked as driver, now worth Rs 650 crore

Meet Indian genius, ‘world’s youngest surgeon’ at 7, who worked with IIT to…

Mukesh Chhabra opens up about his fallout with Kriti Sanon, confesses to hurting her: 'I lied about her and then...'

Russian woman alleges Delhi airport official wrote his phone number on her ticket, video goes viral

Meet actress, who became a star at 19, got stuck with bold roles, sex scenes; quit films, now lives in poverty

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actor, beaten up in school, failed police entrance exam, lived in garage, worked as driver, now worth Rs 650 crore

Meet Indian genius, ‘world’s youngest surgeon’ at 7, who worked with IIT to…

Mukesh Chhabra opens up about his fallout with Kriti Sanon, confesses to hurting her: 'I lied about her and then...'

Coke vs Pepsi: Which is the bigger brand?

7 foods that raise uric acid levels

Players who missed the flight to T20 World Cup 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Mukesh Chhabra opens up about his fallout with Kriti Sanon, confesses to hurting her: 'I lied about her and then...'

Meet actress, who became a star at 19, got stuck with bold roles, sex scenes; quit films, now lives in poverty

Meet actor, who once competed with Ranbir Kapoor, signed 12 films after one hit; then quit films after continuous flops

HomeViral

Viral

Russian woman alleges Delhi airport official wrote his phone number on her ticket, video goes viral

Russian vlogger Dinara alleges that a passport control officer at Delhi airport wrote his phone number on her boarding pass, prompting her to share the incident on Instagram.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 01, 2024, 08:05 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A Russian travel vlogger, known for her Instagram videos documenting her experiences in India, has accused a passport control officer at the Delhi airport of crossing professional boundaries. The woman, identified as Dinara, revealed in a recent video that the officer wrote down his phone number on her boarding pass and urged her to contact him on her next visit to India.

In the video shared last week, Dinara recounted the incident, expressing her bewilderment at the officer's actions. "During the passport control, the officer has written down his phone number on my ticket and told me, the next time you visit India, contact me. Arre yaar, what is this behaviour?" she said, displaying her boarding pass while withholding the officer's identity.

The post quickly gained traction, amassing over 29,000 comments and three million views. Most viewers sided with Dinara, condemning the officer's alleged conduct as inappropriate. Many urged her to disclose the officer's identity for accountability.

However, some users speculated that the officer might have intended to offer assistance or extend hospitality to a foreign visitor. "It’s a cultural thing of being overly nice with foreigners which is often miss interpreted as creepy behaviour," commented Instagram user Aryan, reflecting on potential cultural nuances.

This incident follows Dinara's previous Instagram Reel titled "Looking for an Indian husband," which garnered attention and sparked discussions among users about her intentions. Despite the controversy surrounding her content, Dinara remains active on social media, sharing updates from her current location in Moscow, Russia.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Majestic EA Debuts Revolutionary Forex Trading Automation on MetaTrader 5

Meet actress, who was body shamed, called 'village girl', rejected films because of kissing scenes, is now...

Meet woman who turned down Rs 150 crore job offer to make her own multi crore company worth...

Kolhapur Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2024 declared at pseb.ac.in, get direct link here, steps to check

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement