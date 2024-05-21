Twitter
Analysis of Iran's Bell-212 helicopter crash involving President Ebrahim Raisi: Factors and findings

The helicopter, carrying the Iranian president, experienced difficulties in heavy fog near Jolfa, approximately 375 miles (600 kms) northwest of Tehran, resulting in a hard landing

Girish Linganna

Updated : May 21, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

A US-made Bell-212 helicopter, known for its reliability despite its age, likely with updated engines, crashed in Iran's East Azerbaijan province on Sunday, the 19th May, killing President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. The helicopter, carrying the Iranian president, experienced difficulties in heavy fog near Jolfa, approximately 375 miles (600 kms) northwest of Tehran, resulting in a hard landing.

According to veteran Russian helicopter test pilot Vadim Bazykin, helicopters are capable of operating in any weather conditions.

Bazykin highlighted that the only limitation is the crew, as few pilots are capable of flying in inclement weather. He emphasised the importance of an experienced crew who possess the necessary knowledge and skills to navigate mountainous areas.

Flying in mountainous terrain requires pilots to navigate unique challenges, one of which is dealing with the turbulence caused by unevenly heated slopes. As the sun warms certain parts of the mountains more than others, it creates significant differences in air movement between the sunny and shady slopes. This results in strong and unpredictable air currents, making the flight conditions particularly demanding. Experienced pilots familiar with mountain flying are always prepared to anticipate and tackle these challenging conditions to ensure a safe flight.

Bazykin mentioned that he had experience in transporting high-ranking Russian officials, and he always chose experienced pilots who could make firm decisions, including saying no to flying in poor weather conditions. Bazykin likened pilots to actors who sometimes feel overconfident. He pointed out that pilots might assume they can safely fly simply because earlier helicopters managed to do so without any problems.This was in reference to Raisi's helicopter and the ones that accompanied it.

The expert explained that pilots of the Raisi helicopter were required to determine a safe altitude when flying into dense fog. He noted that it appears the helicopter was flying lower than the allowed height.

The expert emphasised that fog typically extends up to 300-500 metres. He stated that pilots must carefully assess whether landing is possible, and if it isn't, they should have no choice but to turn back.

Discussing a potential mechanical issue with Raisi’s US-manufactured Bell-212 helicopter, Bazykin stressed that safety is paramount for presidential aircraft.

 He mentioned that despite the helicopter being considered "very reliable" but somewhat aged, it likely had updated engines due to security reasons.

Therefore, the expert concluded that technical issues should not be considered the cause of the crash involving Raisi's helicopter.

The crash happened on Sunday as Raisi was travelling to Tabriz in northwestern Iran, having just come from a dam inauguration ceremony on the Aras River at the Iran-Azerbaijan border, alongside Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

In the convoy were three helicopters; the other two, transporting Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian and Housing and Transportation Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash, arrived at their destination without incident.

(The author Girish Linganna of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach out to him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

