Shah Rukh Khan thanks Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, entire crew of Jawan individually, fans say 'this is why he's king'

Shah Rukh Khan, on Tuesday, decided to thank the cast and crew of Jawan. He took to Twitter and thanked his director Atlee, co-star Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover and said it was fun working with all of them.

For director Atlee, he tweeted, “Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! Your are da man!!!! Thank u for everything and making sure the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya!! Love u all.”

For co-star Vijay Sethuptahi, he tweeted, “Sir an honour to work with you. Thanks for teaching me a bit of Tamil on the sets & the delicious food u got. Love u Nanba!”

Tagging dance director Shobi Paulraj, SRK wrote, “Thank u @shobimaster for making me dance like a cool hero. Please give my love to your whole team. I tried my best….”

Tagging Sunil Grover, he wrote, “Thank u my ‘Guthi’ too much fun having u on this journey. You are so good in the film! Love u.” For actor Yogi Babu, he wrote, “Thank u Yogi sir. It was sooo fun to work with you again.”

For film editor Ruben, the supertstar wrote, “Thank u @AntonyLRuben for all the cuts and chops!! My love to u…and now you can get a hair cut and catch up on some sleep.”

Jawan marks the Bollywood debut of filmmaker Atlee, who has delivered three huge blockbusters with Thalapathy Vijay namely Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, in the Tamil cinema. The filmmaker made his directorial debut with the romantic comedy-drama Raja Rani starring Arya and Nayanthara in 2013 and the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is his fifth film. Nayanthara, one of the most successful actresses in Indian cinema with Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films to her credit, will also begin her Bollywood journey with the upcoming actioner.

The National Award-winning actor Vijay Sethupathi plays the main antagonist in Jawan. His first Hindi film Mumbaikar, which also featured Vikrant Massey, Tanya Maniktala, and Ranvir Shorey among others, premiered on JioCinema last month. The Santosh Sivan directorial is the remake of the 2017 Tamil superhit film Maanagaram, which marked the directorial debut of Lokesh Kanagaraj. Jawan will mark Sethpupathi's first Hindi theatrical release. He also has Sriram Raghavan's thriller Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif lined up for release.