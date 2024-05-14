Twitter
Meet man, born in India, moved to Pakistan, made Rs 41753 crore empire, donated over Rs 6900000, he was first…

Mian Mohammad Mansha was the first billionaire of Pakistan, he is currently the second richest Pakistani after billionaire Shahid Khan.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 14, 2024, 08:59 AM IST

Mian Mohammad Mansha is often referred to as the ‘Mukesh Ambani of Pakistan’. The billionaire was born in India in 1941 but after a few years, his family decided to move to Pakistan during the 1947 partition. After moving to Pakistan, Mian Mohammad Mansha established a massive empire and became the country’s first billionaire. Known for his hard work, wisdom and philanthropy, Mian Mohammad Mansha raised the bar for the young Pakistani entrepreneur despite major political turmoil and economic crisis in the country. Mansha is often called the Mukesh Ambani of Pakistan because he is also involved in a wide range of businesses that focus on mass market products and localisation, just like India’s richest man. Although Mian Mohammad Mansha was the first billionaire of Pakistan, he is currently the second richest Pakistani after billionaire Shahid Khan.

Mian Mohammad Mansha was born with a silver spoon as he was part of one of the most prominent industrialists of Pakistan. His father was involved in cotton ginning business while they were in Kolkata but when the family migrated back to Pakistan, they started Nishat Textiles Mills which was inherited by Mansha after his father’s death. Currently, Nishat Group is Pakistan's largest exporter of cotton clothes and the largest private employer in Pakistan. Apart from the cotton business, the billionaire’s company is also involved in power projects, cement, insurance business, banks and more.

Mian Mohammad Mansha is a respectable figure in Pakistan and he is known for his philanthropic activities. He recently donated around Rs 6900000 for the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund. He is also on the board of various prominent institutes in the country. The billionaire was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz civil award by President of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf on 23 March 2004.

If reports are to be believed, Mian Mohammad Mansha’s net worth is around 5 billion dollars, which is  nowhere close to the net worth of India billionaires Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata and others. But that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t lead an extravagant lifestyle. Mansha owns a range of cars that include Mercedes E-Class, Jaguar convertible, Porsche, BMW 750, Range Rover and Volkswagen.

