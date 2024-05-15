SRH vs GT IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 66 to be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad currently hold the fourth position on the points table with 14 points and only two games remaining in the league stage. A single victory in their upcoming match against Gujarat Titans on Thursday will secure their spot in the playoffs.

The highly anticipated match will be held at the iconic Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Unfortunately, Gujarat Titans are no longer in contention for the playoffs, making this their final game in the TATA IPL 2024 season. Despite this, Shubman Gill and his team are determined to finish the season on a positive note.

With both teams eager to put on a show for their fans, this match promises to be an exciting and competitive contest.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated SRH vs GT match is set to take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The night game is slated to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the IPL 2024 showdown between SRH and GT live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

The pitch in Hyderabad typically favors batsmen and is also prone to dew, making it challenging to defend a title here. Therefore, opting to bowl first would be the optimal decision at this venue.

Weather report

The temperature in Hyderabad is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels reaching approximately 68%. According to AccuWeather, there is a 40% likelihood of rain.

Predicted playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade (wk), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi

