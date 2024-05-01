Salman Khan house firing case: Accused Anuj Thapan found dead in police custody, officials call it suicide

Anuj Thapan, an accused in the firing at Salman Khan’s house Galaxy Apartments, has died in police custody

Anuj Thapan, an accused in the case of firing at Salman Khan’s house Galaxy Apartments, has died in police custody. Police officials have said that the cause of death was suicide. PTI reported on Wednesday afternoon that Anuj Thapan attempted suicide in lock-up of Mumbai Police's crime branch, as per an official. As per information received, he died in the hospital later in the day.

This is a developing story. More information to follow

