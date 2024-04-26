Two men arrested for supplying firearms in Salman Khan's house firing incident

Earlier, the Mumbai Police registered a case against four people in the firing case, naming the Bishnoi brothers as key accused.

The Mumbai Esplanade Court on Friday sent the accused duo, who allegedly supplied guns to the shooters in the Salman Khan house firing case, to the sutody of Mumbai Crime Brnach till April 30.Two accused, identified as Sonu Subhash Chander and Anuj Thapan were arrested by the police for their alleged involvement in the Salman Khan case. The duo was accused of supplying guns to shooters Vicky and Sagar, who fired multiple rounds of bullets outside the actor's house on April 14.

The two men, who came on a motorbike, fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments, around 5 am on April 14 and fled. CCTV footage spotted both the accused sporting caps and carrying backpacks."They were arrested on the basis of inputs indicating that they provided weapons to the other two accused. We told the court that we had not provided any weapons, did not come to Panvel, and had nothing to do with them. We have nothing to do with Bishnoi. Only one person's surname is Bishnoi and he is being dragged into this," Dubey said.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police registered a case against four people in the firing case, naming the Bishnoi brothers as key accused.The sections under IPC 506(2) (threatening), 115 (abetment), and 201 (tampering with evidence) have been added to the case. Mumbai Crime Branch officials disclosed that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi have been declared wanted accused in connection with the case.

Anmol Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the firing outside Salman's residence in a Facebook post following the attack. The accused, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were grilled by officials of the elite National Investigation Agency (NIA) over several hours, officials informed on Friday.

Earlier, on Thursday, the Esplanade Court extended the police custody of both the accused arrested in connection with the firing incident till April 29.They were produced before the metropolitan magistrate's court here after their previous remand ended on Thursday and were remanded in custody of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

Earlier, the Crime Branch claimed to have recovered strong evidence against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi, identifying them as the key conspirators and 'most wanted' in the case.According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, before the firing went down, the shooters had reached Salman's residence four times.

They had also staked out Salman's farmhouse, the Crime Branch informed, adding that since the actor hadn't visited his farmhouse over several days, they planned to execute the firing outside his plush Galaxy Apartments residence in Bandra.

According to officials, the Mumbai Crime Branch recovered a broken mobile handset from the accused at the time of their arrest, adding that they were in possession of more than one phone.The Crime Branch informed further that they were looking into the other phones as well. They also informed of the recovery of the second pistol, along with four magazines and 17 rounds from the Tapi River of Surat.

The sleuths stated earlier that they fished out the pistol from the river on April 22 and also found the footprint of one of the arrested shooters, Vicky Gupta, while he making a getaway from Mumbai to Gujarat's Bhuj. The Crime Branch said the shooters chucked the firearm into the Tapi River near Surat while making their escape.The police said they were searching for more mobile handsets that they may have dumped in the river, adding that they moved money to the bank several times.

