Meet actress, who belongs to family of superstars, quit films after 19 flops, no single hit in 9 years; is still worth…

This actress, who belongs to the family of superstars, quit films after continuous flops.

The star kids do get easy access to the entertainment world, however, they face constant comparisons and often find it difficult to maintain their stardom. One such actress, who started her career with 6 flops, gave only 2 hits in her career and then quit the film industry.

The actress we are talking about belongs to the family of superstars who once ruled Bollywood. Her brothers are also stars and have impressed audiences with their acting chops over the years. She is none other than Esha Deol.

Esha Deol is the daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini, who once ruled Bollywood. She started her career with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe alongside Aftab Shivdasani and Sanjay Kapoor, however, the film failed to perform at the box office and turned out to be a disaster. Her next five films, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, Kucch To Hai, Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, LOC: Kargil also failed at the box office. However, her first hit came with Dhoom.

The film was a multi-starrer featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra and John Abraham along with others in key roles. The action thriller became a super hit and revived the actress' career. However, before her next hit, No Entry, the actress had another series of flops like Dus, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, Kaal, and Insaan. In her career spanning over 9 years (2002-2011), the actress gave a total of 19 flops and no single hit. All of her hits were multi-starrer and thus after this, she quit films.

However, Esha Deol did make a comeback to films with the film Kill Them Young, which also failed to impress the audience and flopped at the box office. The actress, however, still lives an uber-luxurious life and according to a report in Siasat Daily, the actress has a net worth of Rs 50-Rs100 crore.

Though Esha Deol is away from films, her father Dharmendra has recently grabbed attention with his two back-to-back hits, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and her brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol ruled the box office with their films Gadar 2 and Animal respectively.

