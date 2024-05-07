Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Azim Premji’s Wipro partners with world’s most valuable company, Rs 307000 crore dollar firm to…

Watch: Arti Singh gets grand welcome at husband Dipak's house with fairy lights and fireworks, fans say '

Meet actress, who belongs to family of superstars, quit films after 19 flops, no single hit in 9 years; is still worth…

AAP alleges conspiracy by BJP after L-G recommends NIA investigation on Delhi CM Kejriwal

Meet star, TV’s SRK, who used to drink alcohol on set, one mistake ruined career; was jobless for 3 years, is now...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Azim Premji’s Wipro partners with world’s most valuable company, Rs 307000 crore dollar firm to…

Watch: Arti Singh gets grand welcome at husband Dipak's house with fairy lights and fireworks, fans say '

Meet actress, who belongs to family of superstars, quit films after 19 flops, no single hit in 9 years; is still worth…

9 side effects of AC on health

7 animals whose ears can't be seen

10 stunning images of galaxies captured by NASA

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Meet actress, who belongs to family of superstars, quit films after 19 flops, no single hit in 9 years; is still worth…

Meet star, TV’s SRK, who used to drink alcohol on set, one mistake ruined career; was jobless for 3 years, is now...

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress, who belongs to family of superstars, quit films after 19 flops, no single hit in 9 years; is still worth…

This actress, who belongs to the family of superstars, quit films after continuous flops.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 07, 2024, 08:59 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Esha Deol's still from Dhoom (Image: Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The star kids do get easy access to the entertainment world, however, they face constant comparisons and often find it difficult to maintain their stardom. One such actress, who started her career with 6 flops, gave only 2 hits in her career and then quit the film industry. 

The actress we are talking about belongs to the family of superstars who once ruled Bollywood. Her brothers are also stars and have impressed audiences with their acting chops over the years. She is none other than Esha Deol. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

Esha Deol is the daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini, who once ruled Bollywood. She started her career with  Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe alongside Aftab Shivdasani and Sanjay Kapoor, however, the film failed to perform at the box office and turned out to be a disaster. Her next five films, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa,  Kucch To Hai, Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, LOC: Kargil also failed at the box office. However, her first hit came with Dhoom. 

The film was a multi-starrer featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra and John Abraham along with others in key roles. The action thriller became a super hit and revived the actress' career. However, before her next hit, No Entry, the actress had another series of flops like Dus, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, Kaal, and Insaan. In her career spanning over 9 years (2002-2011), the actress gave a total of 19 flops and no single hit. All of her hits were multi-starrer and thus after this, she quit films. 

However, Esha Deol did make a comeback to films with the film Kill Them Young, which also failed to impress the audience and flopped at the box office. The actress, however, still lives an uber-luxurious life and according to a report in Siasat Daily, the actress has a net worth of Rs 50-Rs100 crore. 

Though Esha Deol is away from films, her father Dharmendra has recently grabbed attention with his two back-to-back hits, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and her brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol ruled the box office with their films Gadar 2 and Animal respectively. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Woman demands Rs 50 lakh after receiving chicken instead of paneer

The Broken News 2 review: Jaideep Ahlawat-Sonali Bendre elevate smart satire on TV news filled with real-life references

Sanjay Dutt's biggest flop was copied from Hollywood dud, rejected by John, Suniel; sequel got cancelled, earned only...

Meet man, an Indian who sold waste at 11, worked as mechanic, now owns 22 apartments in Burj Khalifa, his net worth is..

Bhaiyya Ji teaser: Manoj Bajpayee turns lethal, kills dozen men to avenge brother's murder; fans say 'bawaal hai'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement