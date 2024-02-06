Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani confirm separation after 11 years of marriage; couple issues joint statement

Esah Deol and Bharat Takhtani had tied the knot in June 2012 and are parents to two daughters Radhya and Miraya. In their joint statement, they said, ""We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways."

Esha Deol, daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, has separated with her husband Bharat Takhtani after 11 years of their marriage. The actress and businessman had tied the knot in June 2012 and are parents to two daughters Radhya and Miraya, aged 6 and 4 respectively.

The couple issued a joint statement to Delhi Times, which read, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected." There had been rumours about their divorce since last year when Bharat was missing from the birthday celebrations of Esha and her mother Hema Malini.

The actress, who has appeared in films such as Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Yuva, Dhoom, Kaal, Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, and No Entry among others, had written in her parenting book that her husband was "crazy and irritated" with her after the birth of their second daughter Miraya.

In the 2020 book titled Amma Mia: Stories, Advice and Recipes from One Mother to Another, Esha wrote, "After my second baby, for a short while, I noticed that Bharat was cranky and irritated with me. He felt that I wasn’t giving him enough attention. It is very natural for a husband to feel this way because at that time, I was consumed with Radhya’s playschool fiasco and feeding Miraya, and I was also between writing my book and dealing with my production meetings. So, he felt neglected."

"And I immediately noticed the error of my ways. I remembered the times when Bharat had asked me for a new toothbrush, and it had slipped my mind, or when his shirts hadn’t been pressed or when I sent him off to work without bothering to check what he’d been given for lunch. He’s a man of very few needs, and if I couldn’t look after him, there was something wrong", she further added.



