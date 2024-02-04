Twitter
Headlines

This actress refused to share screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput calling him TV actor, later she...

Irfan Pathan reveals wife Safa Baig's face on 8th wedding anniversary, picture goes viral

Meet woman, who left home at 15, slept on station, earned Rs 20 daily, now runs Rs 104 crore company

Weather update: Delhi-NCR wakes up to light rainfall, check IMD prediction

Sourav Ganguly sparks fresh debate on Indian pitches, says 'When I see Bumrah...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Irfan Pathan reveals wife Safa Baig's face on 8th wedding anniversary, picture goes viral

Meet woman, who left home at 15, slept on station, earned Rs 20 daily, now runs Rs 104 crore company

Sourav Ganguly sparks fresh debate on Indian pitches, says 'When I see Bumrah...'

10 most affordable travel destinations in India

10 tips to prevent recurring back pain

8 house plants that don't need much sunlight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

'Such a cheap publicity...': Cine Workers Association demands FIR against Poonam Pandey for 'spreading fake news'

'Being a cancer survivor...': Actress Chhavi Mittal slams Poonam Pandey's death hoax, calls it...

Vicky Jain comments on his mother's words against Ankita Lokhande during Bigg Boss 17: 'When we came back...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actress refused to share screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput calling him TV actor, later she...

Parineeti Chopra first refused to work with Sushant Singh Rajput in a Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap production Hasee Toh Phasee. Then, she recommended his name to Yash Raj Films' Aditya Chopra and shared screen space with him in Shuddh Desi Romance.

article-main

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Before making his Bollywood debut in Kai Po Che! in 2013, Sushant Singh Rajput started his career in the entertainment industry as a background dancer and starred in two TV serials namely Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Pavitra Rishta. The latter proved to be his breakthrough role, which paved his way to the Hindi film industry.

Sushant was set to play the lead role in the 2014 romcom Hasee Toh Phasee, produced by Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap, before his debut film came out, but the film's actress Parineeti Chopra called him a 'television actor' and refused to share screen space with him. She later recommended Sushant's name to Aditya Chopra for the 2013 romcom Shuddh Desi Romance. The late actor left Hasee Toh Phasee and went on to sign a 3-film deal with Yash Raj Films.

Anurag Kashyap talked about the whole incident in his interview with the journalist Faye D’Souza in 2020. The filmmaker said, "He was supposed to do the film (Hasee Toh Phasee) and we had to find an actress and we reached out to Parineeti Chopra. She said ‘I don’t want to work with a television actor’. So we explained to her that who Sushant Singh is, he is doing Kai Po Che, he is doing PK and by the time Hasee Toh Phasee comes out, he will not just be a television actor. And she was doing a film called Shuddh Desi Romance and she must have gone and spoken to YRF, they called him and said ‘Why don’t you come and do Shuddh Desi Romance and not do that film?’ And he disappeared on us."

Sidharth Malhotra replaced Sushant in Haseee Toh Phasee. Both Hasee Toh Phasee and Shuddh Desi Romance, which also starred Vaani Kapoor, turned out to be successful at the box office. Sushant's second film with YRF was Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! in 2015. His third film with the production house, titled Paani, was shelved due to the creative differences between its director Shekhar Kapur and YRF's head honcho Aditya Chopra.

READ | Not Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, these actors were Sanjay Leela Bhansali's original choices for Bajirao Mastani

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

"BJP has started 'Operation Lotus 2.0,": Arvind Kejriwal after receiving notice from Delhi Crime Branch

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio announces booster plan for Jio AirFiber, 500GB data at just Rs…

Valentine's Week Full List 2024: Rose Day to propose day, all you need to know about 7 days of love

Delhi weather update: IMD predicts light rain today, check full forecast here

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match tickets to be sold via public ballot, price starts at Rs...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE