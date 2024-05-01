Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Python escapes unscathed after fierce assault by aggressive mongoose gang, watch

Google banned over 2200000 apps from Play Store, removed 333000 bad accounts for…

Once one of Bollywood's top heroines, this actress was slammed for kissing King Charles, ran from home, now she...

This superstar, who was replaced in Mughal-e-Azam, got addicted to alcohol, gambling; he died penniless at 42

Manipur Police personnel drove 2 Kuki women to mob that paraded them naked: CBI charge sheet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Python escapes unscathed after fierce assault by aggressive mongoose gang, watch

Google banned over 2200000 apps from Play Store, removed 333000 bad accounts for…

Once one of Bollywood's top heroines, this actress was slammed for kissing King Charles, ran from home, now she...

8 easy exercises to burn belly fat

Habits of successful people

Coke vs Pepsi: Which is the bigger brand?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Once one of Bollywood's top heroines, this actress was slammed for kissing King Charles, ran from home, now she...

Makarand Deshpande reveals reason behind Monkey Man’s delayed India release: ‘I feel because of…’

Harman Baweja and wife Sasha Ramchandani blessed with a baby girl: Report

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Python escapes unscathed after fierce assault by aggressive mongoose gang, watch

A python narrowly escapes a brutal attack by over 20 mongooses in Marloth Park, South Africa.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 01, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a dramatic showdown witnessed by wildlife enthusiast Pierre Nel in Marloth Park, South Africa, a python faced a harrowing encounter with a gang of over 20 mongooses. Despite the odds stacked against it, the python managed to evade the relentless assault and make a daring escape.

Describing the scene, Nel recounted how what had been a serene setting was suddenly shattered by the cacophony of "screeching and whining" noises. Initially mistaken for the sounds of irate Indian Mynahs by Nel's wife, the couple was stunned to discover a sizable group of mongooses launching a ferocious attack on a hapless python.

According to Nel, the mongooses exhibited a fierce determination to protect their clan, particularly the vulnerable young members. They showed no mercy as they relentlessly assaulted the python, some boldly confronting its lethal fangs while others targeted its vulnerable body.

In a desperate bid for survival, the python seized a fleeting opportunity to seek refuge behind a nearby branch, providing temporary cover for its exposed head. However, with its body still vulnerable to the onslaught, the python needed to find more substantial shelter.

As the mongoose gang momentarily paused their assault, the python seized the opportunity to slither into the safety of a dense shrub. With the danger averted, the mongoose gang watched as their intended prey vanished from sight before swiftly dispersing.

The mongooses involved in the encounter were identified as Banded Mongooses, a species indigenous to regions spanning from the Sahel to Southern Africa. Their compact size belies their formidable collective strength, enabling them to confront threats with a coordinated and aggressive defense strategy.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, who left MBBS to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR...

Dr. Amyn Rajani: Pioneering orthopaedic surgery with precision and innovation

Karisma Kapoor wanted Ranbir Kapoor to marry this actress before his relationship with Alia; it's not Deepika, Katrina

KKR's Harshit Rana fined 100 per cent of his match fees, handed 1-match ban for....

'When people create imbalances....': Virat Kohli's sister reacts to RCB batter's strike rate chatter in IPL 2024

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement