RCB vs RR, IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals

In an exciting contest, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 today (May 22). The winning team will play against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Qualifier 2 match on May 24 (Friday). SRH suffered an eight-wicket loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. KKR, which became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoff, has reached the final stage of the marquee tournament, which will take place on May 26 at the Chepuak Stadium in Chennai.

In the initial phase of the tournament, Rajasthan Royals (RR) were leading the points table by winning back-to-back matches. However, after facing four consecutive losses, the Sanju Samson-led side dipped to third place in the table.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have shown a significant comeback in the campaign. They won six consecutive matches and are looking forward to facing SRH in Qualifier 2 on Friday. Almost on the cusp of elimination, RCB secured a 27-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and qualified for the playoffs.

Match Details:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals, 72nd Match

Date & Time: May 22, 07:30 PM

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

RCB vs RR Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keepers: Sanju Samson

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli (C), Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar,

All-rounders: Riyan Parag (VC), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Yash Dayal

RCB vs RR My Dream11 team

Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli (C), Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Riyan Parag (VC), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal

