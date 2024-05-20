Who was Amenhotep III, the richest man who ever lived, whose face has been recreated?

His reign is marked by several surviving statues, more than any other pharaoh, bringing forth his significance and the grandeur of his time.

Scientists have recreated the face of Amenhotep III, an Egyptian king regarded as the richest man who ever lived. This is the first time in 3,400 years that the visage of Amenhotep III, the grandfather of Tutankhamun, has been reconstructed, New York Post reported.

Amenhotep III ruled Egypt during the 14th century BC. It was the period when the country was at the height of its power and prosperity. Revered as a living god, he led Egypt through an era of unprecedented wealth and international influence.

Amenhotep III, named after the sun and air god Amun whom he claimed as his true father, was known for his extensive building projects across Egypt and Nubia. His wealth and influence were so profound that his diplomatic letters reflect an era of unmatched affluence.

A multinational team utilized data from the mummy's skull to reconstruct Amenhotep III's face. They supplemented this with data from living donors to estimate the dimensions and positions of his facial features, including his nose, ears, eyes, and lips.

“If we are not mistaken, this is the first facial approximation of Amenhotep III. It is our gift to all those who appreciate history,” Brazilian graphics designer Cicero Moraes, who played a key role in the reconstruction, told the Post. Moraes expressed satisfaction with the final result, highlighting the detailed and serene appearance of the bust, complete with colors, clothes, and accessories, making it the most comprehensive pharaonic reconstruction he has worked on.

Dr. Habicht also described Amenhotep III as an obese, ailing, and largely sedentary man who suffered from dental issues and was almost bald. His height was approximately 156 cm (around 5ft 1in), making him one of the shorter kings.

Despite his physical ailments, Amenhotep III's wealth was extraordinary. “He might well have been one of the richest men that ever lived, at least in his epoch,” added Dr. Habicht.

Amenhotep III died at the age of 40 or 50 in 1352 BC. "There are speculations that the mummy of Amenhotep III may have been entirely covered with gold leaf, so that he must have looked like a statue of a god,” said Dr. Michael Habicht, an archaeologist at Flinders University in Australia.