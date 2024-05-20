Who was Amenhotep III, the richest man who ever lived, whose face has been recreated?

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani now has eyes on Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, planning to…

This blockbuster was highest grossing Bollywood film for just one day, fans alleged cheating, superstar was trolled

MS Dhoni not retiring soon, IPL legend has asked CSK management for…

Meet actress, who was called ugly, begged outside studio for payments; later beat Katrina, Deepika to become...

Iran President Ebrahim Raisi dead after rescuers find 'no survivors' at helicopter crash site

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani now has eyes on Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, planning to…

This blockbuster was highest grossing Bollywood film for just one day, fans alleged cheating, superstar was trolled

Meet actress, who was called ugly, begged outside studio for payments; later beat Katrina, Deepika to become...

7 healthy South Indian breakfast options

7 oldest animal species

Mesmerizing images of universe captured by NASA

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

This blockbuster was highest grossing Bollywood film for just one day, fans alleged cheating, superstar was trolled

Meet India's highest-paid OTT star, charges more per show than Heeramandi's budget; not Manoj Bajpayee, Ajay, Alia, Saif

Meet actress who began work at 11, romanced Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, now a star in Hollywood, is dating...

HomeViral

Viral

Who was Amenhotep III, the richest man who ever lived, whose face has been recreated?

His reign is marked by several surviving statues, more than any other pharaoh, bringing forth his significance and the grandeur of his time.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 20, 2024, 09:07 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Scientists have recreated the face of Amenhotep III, an Egyptian king regarded as the richest man who ever lived. This is the first time in 3,400 years that the visage of Amenhotep III, the grandfather of Tutankhamun, has been reconstructed, New York Post reported.

Amenhotep III ruled Egypt during the 14th century BC. It was the period when the country was at the height of its power and prosperity. Revered as a living god, he led Egypt through an era of unprecedented wealth and international influence.

Amenhotep III, named after the sun and air god Amun whom he claimed as his true father, was known for his extensive building projects across Egypt and Nubia. His wealth and influence were so profound that his diplomatic letters reflect an era of unmatched affluence.

His reign is marked by several surviving statues, more than any other pharaoh, bringing forth his significance and the grandeur of his time.

A multinational team utilized data from the mummy's skull to reconstruct Amenhotep III's face. They supplemented this with data from living donors to estimate the dimensions and positions of his facial features, including his nose, ears, eyes, and lips.

“If we are not mistaken, this is the first facial approximation of Amenhotep III. It is our gift to all those who appreciate history,” Brazilian graphics designer Cicero Moraes, who played a key role in the reconstruction, told the Post. Moraes expressed satisfaction with the final result, highlighting the detailed and serene appearance of the bust, complete with colors, clothes, and accessories, making it the most comprehensive pharaonic reconstruction he has worked on.

Dr. Habicht also described Amenhotep III as an obese, ailing, and largely sedentary man who suffered from dental issues and was almost bald. His height was approximately 156 cm (around 5ft 1in), making him one of the shorter kings.

Despite his physical ailments, Amenhotep III's wealth was extraordinary. “He might well have been one of the richest men that ever lived, at least in his epoch,” added Dr. Habicht.

Amenhotep III died at the age of 40 or 50 in 1352 BC. "There are speculations that the mummy of Amenhotep III may have been entirely covered with gold leaf, so that he must have looked like a statue of a god,” said Dr. Michael Habicht, an archaeologist at Flinders University in Australia.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: IMD issues severe heatwave alert for these 6 states, check state-wise forecast

Kiara Advani channels Audrey Hepburn in pink and black gown at Cannes 2024 gala dinner

IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir fifties go in vain as Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs

Before Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone; Bajirao Mastani was announced with these two superstars in 70s, it got shelved

'We don't need...': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh makes big statement on PoK

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

Streaming This Week: Madgaon Express, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Bridgerton season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement