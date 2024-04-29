Twitter
Education

Meet Nilkrishna Gajare, son of a farmer, IIT JEE Main 2024 topper who studied 15 hours per day, bagged AIR...

Despite the challenges, he excelled, securing an impressive 97 percent in his Class 10 exams.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 29, 2024, 07:50 PM IST

The results of the JEE Mains 2024 session 2, the entrance test for admission to engineering courses, were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, April 24. Nilkrishna Gajare from Maharashtra's Washim topped the JEE Main 2024 examination, followed by Dakshesh Sanjay Mishra and Aarav Bhatt, who secured AIR 2 and 3, respectively, among the girls. Sanvi Jain emerged as an all-India girls topper with AIR 34.

Neelkrishna, a farmer's son from Belkhedh village in the Washim district, will be the first in his family to pursue higher education. He has always been studious and, more importantly, curious about machines. Opening devices at home to see how they work and attempting to repair them were his pastime activities. He was determined to study engineering, and we supported him in every possible way, said Yogita, Neelkrishna's mother, who relocated to Nagpur with her son, who studied at a coaching centre there. 

The mother-son duo has lived away from their family for two years. Both of Neelkrishna's parents studied until Class 12. "But we want our children to pursue higher studies and have big aspirations," added Yogita, mentioning that her daughter, younger than Neelkrishna, is currently in Class 10 and aspires to pursue Chartered Accountancy (CA).

According to Network 18, Neelkrishna claims that he studied for 10-15 hours every day while preparing for JEE. "I began getting ready for JEE Main after the tenth. I practiced for 10 to 15 hours a day to get ready for JEE," Nilkrishna, who also took the JEE Main 2024 exam in January and scored 100%, added. "To get more motivation, I took the exam during the second session," he stated.  

JEE Main 2024 exams were conducted in two sessions - the first session was held on January 28, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, while the second session was conducted on April 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9. 

He achieved an impressive 97% in his class 10 exams. “After taking the test, I analysed the paper. I am giving a special focus on weak topics. To clear an exam like JEE, it is very important to have clear concepts. Apart from this, I practise revision and questions more than once,” Gajare told TOI.

He focused on his areas of weakness, and unrelenting practice through revisions and repeated problem-solving to achieve success. "I have set a target and feel good after achieving that. My father is a farmer. I started preparations in Nagpur when I was in class 11th... My, further target is to get a good rank in JEE advance to secure a seat at IIT Bombay in the Computer Science branch and to do something for the country after becoming a good engineer. Many students are consuming social media too much. I would advise whoever is preparing to give away social media. I understand that entertainment is needed, as this is a two-year journey. I used to watch movies once a week.," as reported by ANI.

