Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof flees country on foot after prison sentence ahead of his film's premiere at Cannes

Acclaimed filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof has fled Iran after he was sentenced to eight years in prison over his upcoming film Seed of the Sacred Fig, which is set to premiere at Cannes

Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof, known for his dissident stance against the Islamic Republic, has fled his homeland amidst an eight-year prison sentence handed over by the Islamic Revolution Court. The director, whose passport had been confiscated since September 2017, revealed his decision to seek exile in Europe in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Rasoulof expressed his sentiments, stating, "With a heavy heart, I chose exile. The Islamic Republic confiscated my passport in September 2017. Therefore, I had to leave Iran secretly."

Rasoulof's departure comes in the wake of his sentencing and ahead of the premiere of his latest film, Seed of the Sacred Fig, at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Concerned about the likelihood of facing further prosecution upon the release of his new work, Rasoulof explained, "Knowing that the news of my new film would be revealed very soon, I knew that without a doubt, a new sentence would be added to these eight years. I didn't have much time to make a decision. I had to choose between prison and leaving Iran. With a heavy heart, I chose exile," as per Variety.

The filmmaker, who has been critical of the Iranian regime, was arrested in 2022 for his involvement in signing a petition advocating for restraint by security forces during protests. Despite a temporary release in 2023 on health grounds, he remained under house arrest and faced impending legal action regarding his previous film, There Is No Evil. Alongside the prison sentence, the court also ordered flogging, fines, and property confiscation, reported Variety.

Rasoulof's lawyer, Babak Paknia, emphasized that the director's activism through filmmaking and signing statements was construed as a threat to national security by the Iranian authorities. The situation escalated as Iranian officials allegedly pressured Rasoulof to withdraw his film from the Cannes Festival entirely, with reports of intimidation directed towards the film's cast and crew who remain in Iran.

In his statement, Rasoulof highlighted the challenges faced by those involved in the production, including interrogations, travel bans, and threats to their families. Despite these obstacles, he aimed to create a cinematic narrative reflective of Iran's reality while circumventing censorship imposed by the regime.

As Rasoulof begins his journey in exile, he calls upon the international film community to support filmmakers confronting censorship and defending freedom of expression. As per Variety, he acknowledges the invaluable assistance provided by such solidarity, emphasizing its role in enabling artists to continue their vital work amidst adversity.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.