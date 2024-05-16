MI vs LSG IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 67 to be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants are set to face off in the 67th match of IPL 2024 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 17th at 7:30 PM IST.

The Mumbai Indians have had a challenging season, resulting in their early elimination from the playoffs race. With only 4 wins out of 13 matches, they currently occupy the bottom spot on the points table.

In contrast, the Lucknow Super Giants have fared slightly better with 6 wins in 13 matches. They currently sit in 7th place on the table with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.787.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated MI vs LSG match is set to take place at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The night game is slated to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the IPL 2024 showdown between MI and LSG live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

This venue boasts a wicket that is particularly favorable to batters, providing them with an advantage. Historically, teams batting second have achieved greater success at this location. The average first innings score hovers around 175, indicating the high quality of the batting surface. Additionally, evening games may be impacted by the presence of dew, potentially affecting gameplay.

Weather report

The weather forecast for Friday evening in Mumbai predicts high humidity levels, with temperatures reaching 32°C. The humidity is expected to be around 69%, accompanied by a gentle breeze with wind speeds of 13 km/h.

Predicted playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan

