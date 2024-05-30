Kota Factory 3: Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya announces release date with math puzzle; can you solve it?

While announcing the release date of Kota Factory Season 3, Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya gave a math puzzle to solve.

On Thursday, Netflix announced the much-awaited season 3 of Kota Factory. The makers shared the teaser in which Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya can be seen announcing the release date.

While announcing the release date, he gave a math puzzle to solve. In the announcement video, Jeetu Bhaiya can be heard saying that the third season will be released in June. But with that, he didn't tell the release date but gave a problem to solve and the answer will be the date on which the show will be released.

Sharing the clip, the makers wrote, "surprise test. Kota Factory: Season 3 out on June ..." Fans have been trying to guess the right answer, some said it is the 20th of June, and others commented that it is the 28th of June. So, let us tell you that Kota Factory Season 3 will be released on June 20th, on Netflix.

Kota Factory revolves around the lives of students who go to Kota, known as the hub of the coaching centers, to prepare for JEE and NEET. Meanwhile, Jitendra's Panchayat season 3 was released on Netflix on May 28th. The series is doing well and has received praise from everyone.

Talking about the season 3, Jitendra Kumar said, "There's going to be a lot of excitement in Phulera. The characters' journeys have evolved significantly, promising plenty of twists and turns in Abhishek's life."

