MI vs LSG IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

MI vs LSG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 67 between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

In the upcoming 67th match of the IPL 2024, the Mumbai Indians will face off against the Lucknow Super Giants. This match holds significant importance for LSG, as they must secure a victory by a substantial margin in order to keep their hopes alive for a spot in the playoffs. On the other hand, MI, already eliminated from the tournament, will be looking to conclude their campaign on a positive note in front of their home crowd.

LSG has faced setbacks in their recent matches against SRH and DC, where they fell short of claiming victory despite having opportunities to do so. The upcoming match against MI will serve as a true test of their determination and resilience. LSG must deliver a stellar performance and secure a convincing win, while also relying on SRH to suffer losses in their remaining matches. Therefore, it is imperative for all LSG players to showcase their best form and give their all against the formidable 5-time champions.

Conversely, MI will enter the match without any pressure, as they are already out of contention for the playoffs. Their objective will be to play spoiler to the visiting LSG team. In their previous match, MI faced defeat against KKR in a rain-affected encounter. Both teams boast a lineup of world-class players, with LSG featuring talents such as KL Rahul, Quinton De Kock, Nicholas Pooran, and Marcus Stoinis, while MI showcases stars like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Match Details

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, 67th Match

Date & Time: May 17, 07:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI vs LSG Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keepers: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (VC), Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohsin Khan

MI vs LSG My Dream11 team

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Marcus Stoinis, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohsin Khan

Also read| Virat Kohli reveals retirement plans ahead of T20 World Cup 2024