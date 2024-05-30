Salman Khan once broke his strict no kiss policy for this superstar, its not Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif

It was claimed in 2017 that Salman Khan was asked to kiss Katrina Kaif in a scene in 'Tiger Zinda Hai' to which the superstar allegedly refused. Reports said that the director of the film Ali Abbas Zafar tried to convince Salman Khan but was unsuccessful.

Salman Khan has always been popular, not only on the screen but off it as well. Throughout his life, Salman Khan was rumoured to be dating many of his co-stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Katrina Kaif, however, there was one strict rule he followed. Salman Khan never shared an intimate scene with his co-stars, thanks to his strict no-kiss policy.

However, there was a film released in 1996 where Salman Khan seemingly broke this policy. A viral photo on Reddit shows Salman Khan having an on-screen kiss with one of his most popular costars Karisma Kapoor. The Reddit user noted that Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan kissed in the film 'Jeet'.

Sharing a photo, the user wrote how Salman Khan, many years ago, broke his strict no-kiss policy. Fans flooded the comment section of the post and wrote, "They’re not actually kissing. He’s kissing the side of her chin. Her head is turned the other way. Another user said, "I lowkey shipped them together lol."

At the time, Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying, "Everyone felt that just this one time, just once, Salman would break his no-kissing code because the sequence is vital to the plot and also because, well, it’s Katrina. But Salman refused outright. Director Ali Abbas Zafar tried his best to convince him. However, nothing worked. The scene has been dropped now."

