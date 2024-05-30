Salman Khan once broke his strict no kiss policy for this superstar, its not Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Humko nahi rahna is gola pe': Heatwave triggers meme fest on social media

'Modi first PM to 'lower dignity' of public discourse': Former PM Manmohan Singh

Shielding your car from India's intense summer heat: An easy-to-follow guide

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding details out, Mukesh Ambani earns this much from the venue

Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD ropes in man who worked in Avengers Endgame, Avatar, Black Panther 2, The Batman; he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Humko nahi rahna is gola pe': Heatwave triggers meme fest on social media

Shielding your car from India's intense summer heat: An easy-to-follow guide

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding details out, Mukesh Ambani earns this much from the venue

7 tips to prevent hair from sun damage

Mukesh Ambani son Anant Ambani to get married here

 5 superfoods that turn more nutritious the next day

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Delhi Heatwave: Delhi Records Its Highest Temperature Ever, Rises To 52.3°C | Weather Update

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result: RBSE Class 10 Topper Gudiya Meena Scored 95.17%

Patna University Student Murder Case: College Student Beaten To Death On Campus, Know The Reason

Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD ropes in man who worked in Avengers Endgame, Avatar, Black Panther 2, The Batman; he is...

BJP MP-actor Sunny Deol accused of forgery, cheating, extortion; producer says, 'Rs 2.55 crore of my money is...'

Kota Factory 3: Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya announces release date with math puzzle; can you solve it?

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Salman Khan once broke his strict no kiss policy for this superstar, its not Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif

It was claimed in 2017 that Salman Khan was asked to kiss Katrina Kaif in a scene in 'Tiger Zinda Hai' to which the superstar allegedly refused. Reports said that the director of the film Ali Abbas Zafar tried to convince Salman Khan but was unsuccessful.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 30, 2024, 12:48 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Salman Khan once broke his strict no kiss policy for this superstar, its not Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Salman Khan has always been popular, not only on the screen but off it as well. Throughout his life, Salman Khan was rumoured to be dating many of his co-stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Katrina Kaif, however, there was one strict rule he followed. Salman Khan never shared an intimate scene with his co-stars, thanks to his strict no-kiss policy. 

However, there was a film released in 1996 where Salman Khan seemingly broke this policy. A viral photo on Reddit shows Salman Khan having an on-screen kiss with one of his most popular costars Karisma Kapoor. The Reddit user noted that Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan kissed in the film 'Jeet'. 

Sharing a photo, the user wrote how Salman Khan, many years ago, broke his strict no-kiss policy. Fans flooded the comment section of the post and wrote, "They’re not actually kissing. He’s kissing the side of her chin. Her head is turned the other way. Another user said, "I lowkey shipped them together lol."

Surprised to know Salman had done a small lip lock with karishma kapoor in jeet because he is known for no kissing policy
byu/Sea-Fix691 inBollyBlindsNGossip

It was claimed in 2017 that Salman Khan was asked to kiss Katrina Kaif in a scene in 'Tiger Zinda Hai' to which the superstar allegedly refused. Reports said that the director of the film Ali Abbas Zafar tried to convince Salman Khan but was unsuccessful. 

At the time, Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying, "Everyone felt that just this one time, just once, Salman would break his no-kissing code because the sequence is vital to the plot and also because, well, it’s Katrina. But Salman refused outright. Director Ali Abbas Zafar tried his best to convince him. However, nothing worked. The scene has been dropped now."

READ | Meet superstar who was business partners with Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, has massive net worth of Rs..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet student who cleared JEE Advanced with AIR 1, went to IIT Bombay but left after a year due to..

Meet actress who worked with SRK, owns Rs 55 lakh watch, luxury homes in LA, Mumbai, not Priyanka Chopra, net worth is..

Viral video: Massive fire breaks out at Noida’s Lotus Boulevard Society, watch

'The irony is that...': YouTuber Dhruv Rathee drops cryptic post after Swati Maliwal's ‘death threat’ allegations

Delhi heatwave: Rs 2000 fine to be imposed for wasting water as national capital faces huge water crisis

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement