DNA TV Show: West Bengal sees political violence in all 4 phases of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Political violence before, during and after elections in West Bengal has its own distinct history.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 17, 2024, 12:09 AM IST

In this Lok Sabha election, West Bengal is the only state in the country where violence has occurred in every phase. West Bengal has earned a bad image in the entire country due to political violence. There was a time when conducting elections in Jammu and Kashmir was very difficult. Terrorist organizations used to scare people by printing pamphlets calling for election boycotts. People participating in elections were even murdered. Election candidates received threats to withdraw their candidature. In the entire state, there were 10, 20, or if more, up to 30 per cent voting.

But this time so far on average 60 per cent of voting has taken place in Jammu and Kashmir. And the biggest thing is that there is no news of election violence. In West Bengal, there has been an average of 79 per cent voting in the four phases, but there has been election violence in every phase. Though the voting percentage is higher than in Jammu and Kashmir, violence has made the elections in West Bengal bloody.
 
Now the question is, has West Bengal become the Kashmir of the 90s? This is being discussed among the people because violence has taken place at every stage in Bengal. There have been many cases like the recovery of crude bombs, mob attacks on polling booths, and murders of party workers. There have been some major incidents of violence in the last few days.

Political violence before, during and after elections in West Bengal has its own distinct history. Be it Panchayat elections, Assembly elections or Lok Sabha elections, violence has become the political character of West Bengal. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also been cornering West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding this violence. The security arrangements of the state remain a matter of major concern during the elections.

