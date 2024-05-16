Twitter
Anant Raj Ventures into tier 2 and tier 3 cities, pioneering growth in India’s real estate sector

Anant Raj, a renowned name in the Indian real estate sector, announces its strategic foray into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey towards fostering sustainable urban development.

Ritik Raj

Updated : May 16, 2024, 11:11 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Anant Raj, a renowned name in the Indian real estate sector, announces its strategic foray into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey towards fostering sustainable urban development.

With a steadfast focus on innovation and excellence, Anant Raj unveils its commitment to investing in integrated residential townships and affordable housing projects across emerging urban centers. Spearheaded by Founder Chairman, Sh. Ashok Sarin, the company's vision aligns with the goal of providing quality accommodation to industrial workers and addressing the evolving needs of modern communities.

The catalyst behind AnantRaj's expansion strategy lies in the resounding success of its flagship projects, including the esteemed 200-acre integrated residential township in Sector 63A, Gurugram. The recent launch of "THE ESTATE RESIDENCES," an ultra-luxury project, underscores the company's unwavering dedication to delivering unparalleled living experiences tailored to discerning homebuyers.

Speaking on the company's expansion plans, a spokesperson for Anant Raj stated, "We are committed to investing in the completion of our ongoing projects over the next 3-4 years. Additionally, our subsidiary, Anant Raj Cloud, is poised to revolutionize the Data Center Infrastructure space with an investment exceeding Rs 10,000 crores over the next 5 years, signaling our unwavering commitment to driving innovation and progress."

Looking ahead to FY25, Anant Raj anticipates sustained growth and robust demand in the housing sector, fueled by stable interest rates, a favorable economic climate, and rapid infrastructure expansion. The company remains poised to introduce multiple high-end projects in the luxury and ultra-luxury segments, capitalizing on emerging opportunities and reinforcing its position as a frontrunner in India's real estate landscape.

As Anant Raj continues to redefine urban living and shape the future of Indian cities, its steadfast commitment to excellence, integrity, and customer satisfaction remains unwavering.

