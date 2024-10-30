Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill to shield the villagers from the floods, thus defeating Indra's arrogance and teaching a lesson about responsibility and duty.

Govardhan Puja is a significant festival in Hinduism that commemorates the divine battle between Lord Krishna and the rain god, Indra. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Indra was displeased with the people’s unwavering devotion to Krishna and unleashed a torrential downpour to punish them. In an act of divine intervention, Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill to shield the villagers from the floods, thus defeating Indra's arrogance and teaching a lesson about responsibility and duty.

Govardhan Puja 2024 Date and Time

In 2024, Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Puja, will be observed on November 2. According to Drik Panchang, the Pratipada Tithi will commence at 6:16 PM on November 1 and conclude at 8:21 PM on November 2. The Pratahkala Muhurat for the puja is from 6:14 AM to 8:33 AM on November 2, while the Sayankala Muhurat is set for 3:33 PM to 5:53 PM on the same day.

Govardhan Puja 2024: Rituals

To observe Govardhan Puja, devotees typically start the day with a holy bath and engage in a series of rituals. The main ritual involves creating a representation of the Govardhan Hill using materials like cow dung or clay. This hill is adorned with flowers and is the focal point of the worship. During the puja, devotees perform circumambulations around the hill and participate in the Annakut tradition, where food offerings are made.

Devotees recite prayers, recalling Lord Krishna’s protective act and reaffirming their connection to nature and its nurturing power. An array of food items is prepared and offered to the deity, which is later distributed as prasad among the participants. This sharing of food fosters a sense of community and strengthens bonds among family and friends.

Govardhan Puja 2024: Significance



The term Annakut, meaning "mountain of food," captures the essence of Govardhan Puja. On this day, devotees prepare a variety of dishes, such as rice, vegetables, and sweets, to offer to Lord Krishna in gratitude for his protection. Arranging the food to resemble Govardhan Hill symbolizes abundance and prosperity. After the offerings, the food is shared as prasad, fostering community spirit and devotion.

Govardhan Puja honours Lord Krishna as a protector and encourages gratitude for nature's gifts and divine blessings. It serves as a reminder of the importance of nurturing the environment and acknowledging the interconnectedness of all life. As the festival nears, devotees celebrate with joy and reflect on Krishna's teachings and the significance of their faith.