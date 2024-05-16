This star kid's last 3 films lost Rs 5000000000 at box office, has no solo hit in 5 years, now has lost four films to...

Twitter
Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 16, 2024, 10:03 AM IST

The star kid whose films have lost Rs 500 crore at the box office
An actor’s worth in any film industry is determined by the money their films can earn at the box office. Some add to it with their performances or impact beyond the box office. But in commercial films, box office receipts are the only parameter for judging stardom. By that metric, this one star kid in Bollywood is falling behind, unable to churn successes. In fact, his last three releases have all been monumental failures.

The star kid who has lost Rs 500 crore at the box office

Tiger Shroff entered the film industry with a bang when his debut – Heropanti – was a surprise success. Over the next few years, the actor carved a niche for himself with action hits like Baaghi and Baaghi 2, War, as well as Student of the Year 2. But post 2019, it has all been dry at the box office for Tiger. His last three releases – Heropanti 2, Ganapath, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – have all bombed at the box office. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, in particular, is one of Bollywood’s biggest box office bombs ever, earning under Rs 100 crore on a Rs 350-crore budget. Ganapath, too, earned just over Rs 10 crore despite a massive Rs 200-crore budget. Trade pundits estimate that these three films have collectively lost Rs 500 crore at the box office. Tiger’s last solo hit as a lead actor was Student of the Year back in 2019.

Are Tiger’s four films shelved now?

By the middle of last year, Tiger had a slate of big releases lined up, including Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Apart from this, he was slated to star in an Indian remake of Rambo. The first look was also released in a poster on social media. There was also a planned sequel of Ganapath as well as a film titled Hero No 1 opposite Disha Patani. All three films have reportedly been shelved now.  A film titled Screw Dheela Hai had also been announced in 2021 but cancelled soon after. Now, Tiger has two films lied up. He will appear in a cameo in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, potentially leading to his own spinoff film or series in the Cop Universe. He will also be seen in Mission Eagle, an action adventure set to release later this year.

