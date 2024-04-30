Twitter
'Horrifying, hope he keeps...': KKR co-owner Shahrukh Khan on Rishabh Pant's life-threatening car accident

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 08:55 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), recently shared his thoughts on the harrowing images of Rishabh Pant's life-threatening car accident in December 2022. The Bollywood icon expressed relief at seeing the young cricketer back on the field and hopes to witness his explosive playing style once again.

Following the accident, Pant was sidelined from cricket for over a year, undergoing numerous surgeries and extensive rehabilitation before receiving medical clearance to resume his career at the highest level. Now, at 25 years old, Pant has made a remarkable recovery and is back in action, showcasing his talent and determination on the cricket pitch.

In a recent interview with Star Sports, Shahrukh Khan reminisced about a recent encounter with Rishabh Pant. During their conversation, Pant sought advice on how to avoid putting unnecessary strain on his knee while getting up.

"I saw the video... that CCTV and footage and yeah, horrifying. These age boys are like my sons. Rishabh himself. When a sportsperson gets hurt, it's a double jeopardy. I hope his knee gets fine. That is why I was telling him not to get up. I'm glad Rishabh is back, and I hope he keeps playing well."

The Delhi-born cricketer has shown remarkable improvement in IPL 2024, particularly with his batting performance. Despite facing challenges in the initial matches, he has managed to score an impressive 398 runs in 11 matches, including three half-centuries. His highest score of 88 runs came against the Gujarat Titans.

Also read| CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

