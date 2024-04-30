Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Suniel Shetty to make his comeback with thriller, says 'can’t wait to get back into action'

'Horrifying, hope he keeps...': KKR co-owner Shahrukh Khan on Rishabh Pant's life-threatening car accident

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Weather update: Severe heatwave, rainfall likely in these states, check IMD forecast

Azim Premji’s Rs 241000 crore Wipro bags multi-million dollar deal to transform...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Suniel Shetty to make his comeback with thriller, says 'can’t wait to get back into action'

'Horrifying, hope he keeps...': KKR co-owner Shahrukh Khan on Rishabh Pant's life-threatening car accident

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Things to do after eating oily food for good health

8 fastest trains in India

8 animals that can predict weather

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Suniel Shetty to make his comeback with thriller, says 'can’t wait to get back into action'

'Bollywood producers are afraid of...': Theatre owners react to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan's box office failure

Meet actress, who dated TV star, got pregnant before marriage to top Indian cricketer, quit Bollywood for...

HomeCricket

Cricket

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 49 to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 08:21 PM IST

article-main
CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Both Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be entering the upcoming game with confidence at an all-time high, following impressive victories in their previous matches. PBKS put an end to their four-match losing streak in spectacular fashion by achieving a record-breaking chase against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Despite KKR posting a formidable total of 261/6, PBKS shocked the cricketing world by successfully chasing it down in just 18.4 overs, marking the highest successful chase in T20 cricket. Jonny Bairstow's unbeaten century, along with explosive fifties from Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh, played a crucial role in PBKS's remarkable victory.

On the other hand, CSK bounced back from a two-match losing streak with a commanding 78-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad's impressive 98-run innings, CSK posted a formidable total of 212/3 before restricting SRH to just 134 runs. 

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated CSK vs PBKS match is set to take place at MA Chidambaram stadium, Chennai. The night game is slated to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the IPL 2024 showdown between CSK and PBKS live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

Batsmen struggle to accumulate runs at Chepauk due to the pitch favoring bowlers, including both spinners and pacers.

Weather report

The evening temperature in Chennai is expected to reach around 32 degrees Celsius, but it will feel more like 39 degrees Celsius due to the high humidity of around 83%. There is no forecast for rain.

Predicted playing XI

CSK: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(C), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh(WK), Jonny Bairstow(WK), Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran(C), Jitesh Sharma(WK), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh/Rahul Chahar

Also read| CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

CISCE 10th, 12th Results 2024: ICSE, ISC results expected soon, know how to check results online

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Made in Rs 40 crore, this film earned Rs 318 crore worldwide, starred ex-couple, Omar Abdullah objected to it because...

IMD Weather Update: Delhi-NCR likely to receive rainfall in coming days; check state-wise forecast

'Horrifying, hope he keeps...': KKR co-owner Shahrukh Khan on Rishabh Pant's life-threatening car accident

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement