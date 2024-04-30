CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 49 to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Both Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be entering the upcoming game with confidence at an all-time high, following impressive victories in their previous matches. PBKS put an end to their four-match losing streak in spectacular fashion by achieving a record-breaking chase against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Despite KKR posting a formidable total of 261/6, PBKS shocked the cricketing world by successfully chasing it down in just 18.4 overs, marking the highest successful chase in T20 cricket. Jonny Bairstow's unbeaten century, along with explosive fifties from Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh, played a crucial role in PBKS's remarkable victory.

On the other hand, CSK bounced back from a two-match losing streak with a commanding 78-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad's impressive 98-run innings, CSK posted a formidable total of 212/3 before restricting SRH to just 134 runs.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated CSK vs PBKS match is set to take place at MA Chidambaram stadium, Chennai. The night game is slated to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the IPL 2024 showdown between CSK and PBKS live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

Batsmen struggle to accumulate runs at Chepauk due to the pitch favoring bowlers, including both spinners and pacers.

Weather report

The evening temperature in Chennai is expected to reach around 32 degrees Celsius, but it will feel more like 39 degrees Celsius due to the high humidity of around 83%. There is no forecast for rain.

Predicted playing XI

CSK: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(C), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh(WK), Jonny Bairstow(WK), Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran(C), Jitesh Sharma(WK), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh/Rahul Chahar

