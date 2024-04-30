CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings

CSK vs PBKS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 49 between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings.

In the upcoming 49th match of the IPL 2024, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 1. The clash between these two teams promises to be an exciting one, as they have had contrasting journeys in the league so far.

CSK has been in fine form, securing five wins in their nine matches and currently sitting comfortably in the third position in the points table. On the other hand, PBKS has struggled to find consistency, managing only three wins in their nine games and languishing in the eighth position in the table.

Both teams are coming off impressive victories in their previous matches. CSK dominated a strong Sunrisers Hyderabad side, securing a convincing 78-run win through a collective team effort. Meanwhile, PBKS made history by chasing down the highest total in the league's history against Kolkata Knight Riders. Stellar performances from Jonny Bairstow, Prabsimran Singh, and Shashank Singh helped PBKS chase down 262 runs with eight wickets in hand and eight balls to spare.

Match Details

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, 49th Match

Date & Time: May 01, 07:30 PM

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK vs PBKS Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Shivam Dube (VC), Daryl Mitchell, Shashank Singh

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Harshal Patel, Mustafizur Rahman

CSK vs PBKS My Dream11 team

Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Shashank Singh, Shivam Dube (Vice captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Kagiso Rabada, Matheesha Pathirana, Muztafizur Rahman

Also read| KKR's Harshit Rana fined 100 per cent of his match fees, handed 1-match ban for....