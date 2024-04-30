Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Azim Premji’s Rs 241000 crore Wipro bags multi-million dollar deal to transform...

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings

'Bollywood producers are afraid of...': Theatre owners react to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan's box office failure

KKR's Harshit Rana fined 100 per cent of his match fees, handed 1-match ban for....

Dr. Amyn Rajani: Pioneering orthopaedic surgery with precision and innovation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Azim Premji’s Rs 241000 crore Wipro bags multi-million dollar deal to transform...

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings

'Bollywood producers are afraid of...': Theatre owners react to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan's box office failure

8 health benefits of drinking sugarcane juice in summer

Benefits of gluten-free diet

10 superfoods that increase blood platelet count

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Meet actress, who dated TV star, got pregnant before marriage to top Indian cricketer, quit Bollywood for...

Science says this actress is most beautiful woman in the world; not Aishwarya, Deepika, Zendaya, Priyanka, Beyonce

The Great Indian Kapil Show's set designer Varsha Jain reveals biggest challenge behind show's airport look | Exclusive

HomeCricket

Cricket

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings

CSK vs PBKS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 49 between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 07:41 PM IST

article-main
CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the upcoming 49th match of the IPL 2024, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 1. The clash between these two teams promises to be an exciting one, as they have had contrasting journeys in the league so far.

CSK has been in fine form, securing five wins in their nine matches and currently sitting comfortably in the third position in the points table. On the other hand, PBKS has struggled to find consistency, managing only three wins in their nine games and languishing in the eighth position in the table.

Both teams are coming off impressive victories in their previous matches. CSK dominated a strong Sunrisers Hyderabad side, securing a convincing 78-run win through a collective team effort. Meanwhile, PBKS made history by chasing down the highest total in the league's history against Kolkata Knight Riders. Stellar performances from Jonny Bairstow, Prabsimran Singh, and Shashank Singh helped PBKS chase down 262 runs with eight wickets in hand and eight balls to spare.

Match Details

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, 49th Match

Date & Time: May 01, 07:30 PM

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 

CSK vs PBKS Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Shivam Dube (VC), Daryl Mitchell, Shashank Singh

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Harshal Patel, Mustafizur Rahman

CSK vs PBKS My Dream11 team

Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Shashank Singh, Shivam Dube (Vice captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Kagiso Rabada, Matheesha Pathirana, Muztafizur Rahman

Also read| KKR's Harshit Rana fined 100 per cent of his match fees, handed 1-match ban for....

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Harvey Weinstein admitted to hospital two days after his rape conviction overturned

'Disturbing actions allowed': India summons Canada envoy over Khalistan slogans at event attended by Trudeau

PCB appoints Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie as head coaches ahead of T20 World Cup

Navya Naveli Nanda reacts to rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi's photos from his birthday party

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat GT by 9 wickets

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement