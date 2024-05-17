Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

CSK vs RCB IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir approached by BCCI to replace Rahul Dravid as next India head coach: Report

Supreme Court upholds Gujarat HC promotion of District Judges

From a restaurateur to a hit music machine: The rise of Anshul Garg

SKINOS: Transformative Dermatology Redefining Confidence and Care

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CSK vs RCB IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

In pics: Sobhita Dhulipala looks 'stunning hot' in plum cordelia jumpsuit at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'queen'

KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir approached by BCCI to replace Rahul Dravid as next India head coach: Report

8 animals that have unusual noses

​One-season wonders of IPL

10 deadly parasitic diseases

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sobhita Dhulipala looks 'stunning hot' in plum cordelia jumpsuit at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'queen'

Udaariyaan takes 15-year leap, these actors join Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey-produced show

In pics: Urvashi Rautela sizzles in red strapless gown at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'Disney princess'

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

In pics: Sobhita Dhulipala looks 'stunning hot' in plum cordelia jumpsuit at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'queen'

Meet actress who faced body shaming after pregnancy, baby was in ICU, she fought depression, returned to work because...

Udaariyaan takes 15-year leap, these actors join Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey-produced show

HomeHealth

Health

SKINOS: Transformative Dermatology Redefining Confidence and Care

Skinos Private Limited, a leading dermatological brand, is revolutionizing how people approach skincare and empowering them to appreciate their personalities with confidence.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 17, 2024, 08:15 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Skinos Private Limited, a leading dermatological brand, is revolutionizing how people approach skincare and empowering them to appreciate their personalities with confidence.

Led by Dr. Shruti Gupta, MD Dermatology, FAAD (USA), the brand offers top-notch aesthetic services, from personalized consultations to cutting-edge procedures, everything is designed to give the clients a whole new skincare experience. 

Unlike traditional pharmacies, SKINOS offers a unique value proposition: the presence of licensed dermatologists on-site at its first-ever pharmacy location, which opened in April 2024 at Kamla Nagar, Delhi. Whether it's selecting the perfect moisturizer or finding the ideal anti-aging solution, clients can trust the brand to provide expert advice backed by years of experience and expertise.

These dermatologists guide clients through their skincare journey and ensure that every product recommendation is tailored to individual needs, addressing specific concerns with precision and care. 

Gone are the days of finding through endless array of products, unsure of what truly suits the skin. At SKINOS flagship store, one can find a curated selection of dermatologist-recommended essentials, from cleansers to sunscreens, all chosen to give individuals healthier, happier skin. 

But Dr. Shruti’s vision extends beyond the confines of its physical store as the brand also offers online consultations, ensuring that expert skincare advice and products reach a wider audience. 

At the core of SKINOS's philosophy lies the belief that skincare is more than skin deep. They understand the profound impact of skin health on one's confidence and self-esteem, striving to empower individuals to accept their unique beauty with pride.

As the brand continues to grow and expand, it remains rooted in its mission to redefine dermatological care. Through geographic expansion, brand collaborations, and digital innovation, SKINOS seeks to continue its legacy of excellence, touching lives and transforming skin and hair care across the nation. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

US imposes sanctions on entities 'transferring' military equipment between Russia and North Korea

'We're never going to allow China...': US President Biden announces tariffs on Chinese goods to address trade imbalance

Meet woman who first worked at TCS, then left SBI job, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Viral video: Influencer dressed as 'Manjulika' dances on crowded road, internet reacts

Meet actress whose debut film was superhit, got married at peak of career, was left heartbroken, quit acting due to..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sobhita Dhulipala looks 'stunning hot' in plum cordelia jumpsuit at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'queen'

Udaariyaan takes 15-year leap, these actors join Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey-produced show

In pics: Urvashi Rautela sizzles in red strapless gown at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'Disney princess'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in intricate black gown at Cannes, walks the red carpet with injured arm in cast

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement