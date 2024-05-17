SKINOS: Transformative Dermatology Redefining Confidence and Care

Skinos Private Limited, a leading dermatological brand, is revolutionizing how people approach skincare and empowering them to appreciate their personalities with confidence.

Led by Dr. Shruti Gupta, MD Dermatology, FAAD (USA), the brand offers top-notch aesthetic services, from personalized consultations to cutting-edge procedures, everything is designed to give the clients a whole new skincare experience.

Unlike traditional pharmacies, SKINOS offers a unique value proposition: the presence of licensed dermatologists on-site at its first-ever pharmacy location, which opened in April 2024 at Kamla Nagar, Delhi. Whether it's selecting the perfect moisturizer or finding the ideal anti-aging solution, clients can trust the brand to provide expert advice backed by years of experience and expertise.

These dermatologists guide clients through their skincare journey and ensure that every product recommendation is tailored to individual needs, addressing specific concerns with precision and care.

Gone are the days of finding through endless array of products, unsure of what truly suits the skin. At SKINOS flagship store, one can find a curated selection of dermatologist-recommended essentials, from cleansers to sunscreens, all chosen to give individuals healthier, happier skin.

But Dr. Shruti’s vision extends beyond the confines of its physical store as the brand also offers online consultations, ensuring that expert skincare advice and products reach a wider audience.

At the core of SKINOS's philosophy lies the belief that skincare is more than skin deep. They understand the profound impact of skin health on one's confidence and self-esteem, striving to empower individuals to accept their unique beauty with pride.

As the brand continues to grow and expand, it remains rooted in its mission to redefine dermatological care. Through geographic expansion, brand collaborations, and digital innovation, SKINOS seeks to continue its legacy of excellence, touching lives and transforming skin and hair care across the nation.