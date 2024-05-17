Twitter
Divya Khossla says her actioner Savi is 'unlike anything' she has done before; trailer to be out on this date

Ahead of the trailer release, Divya Khossla shared her experience of working in action-thriller Savi: A Bloody Housewife.

Simran Singh

Updated : May 17, 2024, 05:18 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Divya Khossla in and as Savi
As anticipation continues to build for Abhinay Deo's upcoming directorial venture, Savi: A Bloody Housewife, the makers have released a gripping poster announcing the trailer release date - May 21. Featuring Divya Khossla, Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor in an unseen avatar, the poster has ignited curiosity amongst the audience, eager to unravel the mysteries hidden within the film's narrative. 

The divided grid poster showcases an intriguing frame of three -  in the centre, Harshvardhan Rane is trapped in a jail, while on one side Divya is bubbly and cheerful, on the other, she has a bloody nose, hinting at the intense and thrilling journey that awaits audiences.

Speaking about her role, Divya said, "My role in 'Savi' is unlike anything I've done before. Essaying this character was both challenging and intriguing and because the character is very layered, you will see different shades and sides of Savi. The depth of her resilience and the intensity of her journey truly captivated me. And can't wait for you'll to see the trailer. It's a high-octane thriller and I’m so happy with the response we received on the teaser. I’m confident that the film will keep everyone on the edge of their seats."

Following the cryptic glimpses provided by the teasers, and the recent release of the song "Humdum" showcasing the lead actors, Divya Khossla and Harshvardhan Rane’s upcoming nurturing chemistry, the anticipation for the trailer amongst the audience has heightened. 

With the trailer just around the corner, fans are on the edge of their seats, eager to find the mystery behind Savi's extraordinary journey. Don't miss your chance to catch the trailer on 21st May and uncover the secrets hidden within Savi, released in theatres near you on May 31.

