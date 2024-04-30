KKR's Harshit Rana fined 100 per cent of his match fees, handed 1-match ban for....

Harshit Rana leads KKR as their top wicket-taker, having taken 11 wickets in 8 matches.

KKR fast bowler Harshit Rana has been suspended for one match and fined 100 percent of his match fee for violating the IPL Code of Conduct for the second time in the IPL 2024 season. This incident occurred during KKRs victory against Delhi at Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 29. Harshit Rana is the first player in IPL 2024 to receive a ban for breaching the code of conduct.

During the match against Delhi, Harshit Rana showcased his exceptional skills by taking 2 wickets for 28 runs in 4 overs. However, his actions towards DCs Abhishek Porel after dismissing a left-handed batter in the 7th over led to his suspension.

As a result of his suspension, Harshit Rana will not be able to participate in KKRs upcoming game against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium on May 3.

This is not the first time Harshit Rana has faced disciplinary action. He was previously fined for a similar offense during KKRs match against SRH on March 23. On that occasion, he was penalized for his exuberant wicket celebration, which included a flying gesture directed at Mayank Agarwal, the dismissed batter.

"Rana committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.The player was earlier penalised under the same level and article of the IPL Code of Conduct," the IPL said in a statement on Tuesday.

