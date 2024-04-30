BCCI announces India squad for T20 World Cup 2024; Kohli, Samson in, KL Rahul dropped

Rishabh Pant has earned his place back in the Indian T20 squad for the upcoming tournament in the Caribbean and the US.

The national selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar has officially announced the final roster for Team India for the upcoming ICC World T20 2024. The Board of Control for Cricket in India revealed the 15-member squad on Tuesday, with Rohit Sharma confirmed as the captain for the tournament. Hardik Pandya will serve as his deputy during the prestigious event.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be co-hosted by former champions West Indies and the United States, kicking off shortly after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League. Despite expectations that IPL performances would heavily influence the selection process, Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul did not make the final cut for the Indian World Cup squad.

Making a remarkable return to the IPL after a tragic car accident, Rishabh Pant has earned his place back in the Indian T20 squad for the upcoming tournament in the Caribbean and the US. While Pant is expected to be the top choice wicketkeeper, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has secured the spot over LSG captain Rahul.

Despite being the Orange Cap winner last season and leading the Gujarat Titans, Shubman Gill did not make it to the final squad. Instead, RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will partner with captain Rohit Sharma at the top of the order for India in this prestigious tournament.

India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024:

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.