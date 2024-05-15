Twitter
Watch: Ed Sheeran sings 'eating paneer pakora', leaves fans amazed with flawless Hindi on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Ed Sheeran amazed everyone with his perfect and flawless Hindi in the promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show's upcoming episode.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 15, 2024, 12:15 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

On Wednesday, the creators of The Great Indian Kapil Show released a promo for the upcoming episode on Netflix. What caught everyone by surprise was the appearance of Ed Sheeran on the show. Not only that, he was seen speaking flawless Hindi.

In the video, Ed grabbed his guitar and started singing 'Lakhanpal's birthday' (Sunil's character in the episode). Sunil then asked Ed to sing about eating cake, barfi, and paneer pakoda. He sang 'eating barfi, pakora' in the clip. Sunil then told Ed that he is 'hired' for his next show in Rajasthan, leaving Ed pleasantly surprised and speechless. 

Earlier, Ed Sheeran mesmerized Shah Rukh Khan with his musical magic as he performed his hit song 'Perfect' during his visit to King Khan's house Mannat. The videos of SRK and Ed chilling on a couch and jamming together went viral on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The video captured Ed singing his hit song 'Perfect' with none other than SRK by his side, who seems to be totally engrossed in the singing. Taking to Instagram, Ed dropped visuals from his meeting with the King Khan. In a clip, SRK can be seen teaching Ed his signature pose. In the end, SRK gave Ed a warm hug and kiss. "This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together....," Ed captioned the post. Farah Khan also shared a video and picture with Ed.

In one of the visuals, we can see Farah, SRK, and Ed sharing smiles. "When u get to direct Ed sheeran & Shahrukh khan u get? .... #SherKhan of course@iamsrk @teddysphotos," she wrote.

