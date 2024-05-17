Lok Sabha Elections Live Updates: BJP leaders demand resignation of Delhi CM amid alleged assault on AAP MP Maliwal

The Delhi police also filed an FIR in connection with the alleged assault on Thursday evening, naming the Delhi CM's personal assistant, Bibhav Kumar.

Amid heated discussions surrounding the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal by the Delhi CM's close aide, BJP leaders in the national capital have come in support of Maliwal and demanded action in the incident. Shazia Ilmi, a Delhi BJP leader, disclosed her own experiences of enduring Kumar's misconduct, sparking further controversy.

BJP's Shazia Ilmi said, "They are defending this for political gain. She (Swati Maliwal) has been beaten. Bibhav Kumar's job profile is to obey Arvind Kejriwal. I have also tolerated the misbehaviour of that person. Prashant Kumar and Yogendra Yadav were also kicked out by bouncers. But this time they have crossed limits. Is beating up a woman by your PA appropriate? The police have done well. They have reached for her help."

Further, she asked for Kejriwal's resignation from the CM post. "Kejriwal should resign immediately. It is not right for him to maintain that chair. After getting a female colleague beaten up, he has no reason to be the CM. He should apologize and resign, and there should be immediate criminal action. No one should think that this has been done by Bibhav. All of this has been done by Arvind Kejriwal. Bibhav has done this misbehaviour on the orders of Arvind Kejriwal," Ilmi alleged.

-ANI