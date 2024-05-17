Twitter
India

Fire at Delhi IGI airport, emergency declared for Air India Delhi-Bangalore flight

According to the report, an emergency was declared due to a possible fire in the air conditioning unit.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 17, 2024, 07:59 PM IST

At approximately 5:52 p.m., an Air India flight 807 from Delhi to Bangalore was placed under full emergency at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi due to a reported fire in the AC unit. On board were 175 passengers. But, the aircraft made a safe landing at approximately 6:38 p.m.

According to the report, an emergency was declared due to a possible fire in the air conditioning unit.

 Alternative plans are being made for the passengers to fly to Bengaluru, an airline official informed PTI. An A321 aircraft was used for the flight, according to information found on the flight tracking website flightradar24.

